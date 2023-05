Bruce Callahan, 44, was arrested early Monday in Farmville. Photo courtesy of Prince Edward Sheriff's Office/ Facebook

May 9 (UPI) -- The second of two inmates who escaped from a jail in Virginia early this month has been recaptured, authorities said. Local, state and federal law enforcement had been hunting for 44-year-old Bruce Callahan since May 1 when he escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Va., which is located about 70 miles southwest of Richmond. Advertisement

His escape came hours after another inmate, 26-year-old Alder Marin-Sotelo, was able to flee the facility on April 30.

Prince Edward Sheriff L.A. "Tony" Epps said in a statement that Callahan was arrested early Monday without incident by Longwood University Police after a 911 call was made concerning a suspicious individual at Farmville's Lancer Park.

"A Longwood University police officer was the first on the scene and identified the suspect as the missing inmate," Epps said. "Callahan was taken into custody and provided medical attention."

Callahan was arrested days after police apprehended Marin-Sotelo in Mexico on Thursday.

Marin-Sotelo was convicted on weapons charges while Callahan was convicted on federal drug charges.

Marin-Sotelo also has been charged in connection with the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, which occurred in August 2022.

A reward of $5,000 had been offered for information that led to Callahan's arrest.