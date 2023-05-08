Trending
May 8, 2023 / 3:30 PM

FBI report details how 118 police officers were killed in line of duty in 2022

By Joe Fisher
More than 100 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in 2022, according to an annual report from the Federal Bureau of Investigations. File photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
More than 100 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in 2022, according to an annual report from the Federal Bureau of Investigations. File photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- More than 100 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in 2022, according to an annual report released Monday from the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

In total, 118 officers were killed, including 60 who were killed as a result of criminal acts. Forty-nine of the 60 officers killed in criminal acts were killed by firearms. Vehicles were used as weapons in three fatalities.

The felonious killings of police officers decreased compared to 2021, when 73 were killed. In 2013, 27 officers were killed in the line of duty in criminal acts.

In the first quarter this year, 20 officers have been killed in felonious acts. It is one more than the first quarter last year, according to FBI data.

RELATED 2 police, 1 more killed in Wisconsin traffic stop shootout

Investigative and enforcement activities were among the incidents that led to the most felonious killings of officers in 2022. These activities continue to be dangerous for officers to perform. Early last month, two officers in Wisconsin were killed in a shooting after conducting a traffic stop.

The Chetek, Wis., Police Department identified the officers as Hunter T. Sheel and Emily A. Breidenbach. Sheel joined the department in 2022 and Breidenbach joined in 2019.

The suspect in the shooting also was killed during the shootout.

RELATED Off-duty Chicago police officer, 24, killed in shooting

Six officers were killed while responding to disturbances in 2022, and four were killed while in pursuit of suspects.

On April 16, Nyssa, Ore., Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson was killed while pursuing 36-year-old Rene Castro. He had fled before the 43-year-old officer arrived on scene, but the officer later caught up to Castro and performed a traffic stop. Castro allegedly opened fire immediately, killing Johnson.

Castro has been charged with aggravated murder.

RELATED Eight slain in shooting at Texas outlet mall; suspect identified

In 2022, 58 officers were killed as a result of accidents. Many of which involved motor vehicle incidents. Thirty-five were killed in crashes and 13 were pedestrian officers who were struck by vehicles.

The average age of the officers killed in 2022 was 39 years old.

Latest Headlines

In Trump civil rape case, prosecution calls E. Jean Carroll 'courageous'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
In Trump civil rape case, prosecution calls E. Jean Carroll 'courageous'
May 8 (UPI) -- The attorney for E. Jean Carroll gave an impassioned closing argument in her federal lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, saying she gave "courageous" testimony against Trump.
Authorities charge Brownsville driver with 8 counts of manslaughter
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Authorities charge Brownsville driver with 8 counts of manslaughter
May 8 (UPI) -- A Brownsville, Texas man who allegedly drove his vehicle into people waiting for a bus on Sunday morning remained in custody after a judge set his bail at $3.6 million.
Suspect arrested in Dallas train shooting that killed 1, injured 2
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Suspect arrested in Dallas train shooting that killed 1, injured 2
May 8 (UPI) -- A suspect is in custody Monday after a shooting on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train that killed one person and injured two others.
New York Fed: U.S. consumer confidence declined in April
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New York Fed: U.S. consumer confidence declined in April
May 8 (UPI) -- Consumers are fretting over long-term inflationary pressures, while at the same time worrying about the risk of losing their jobs, survey results from the New York Fed showed.
McCaul threatens Blinken with contempt of Congress over Afghanistan cable
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
McCaul threatens Blinken with contempt of Congress over Afghanistan cable
May 8 (UPI) -- Rep. Michael McCaul threatened Secretary of State Antony Blinken with contempt of Congress in a letter on Friday in an effort to get specific information about the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Gasoline prices drop, though 'pockets' of increases persist
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gasoline prices drop, though 'pockets' of increases persist
May 8 (UPI) -- A steady decline in the price of crude oil continues to make its way to the consumer level, with this week marking the third in a row for a decline in retail-level gasoline prices, data show.
Bus drivers in Massachusetts school district strike for new contract
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Bus drivers in Massachusetts school district strike for new contract
May 8 (UPI) -- School bus drivers in Marlborough, Mass., went on strike Monday leaving hundreds to parents to find rides to school for their children, while a work stoppage was avoided in Farmington and Westborough.
Biden to change rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden to change rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
May 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will announce a plan to set up new federal protocols that would for the first time require all commercial airlines to compensate passengers for controllable cancellations or significant delays.
Eight slain in shooting at Texas outlet mall; suspect identified
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Eight slain in shooting at Texas outlet mall; suspect identified
May 7 (UPI) -- A mass shooting at a Dallas-area outlet mall killed eight -- in addition to the gunman -- and wounded several others, Allen, Texas, police said.
Teacher Appreciation Week celebrated with Google Doodle
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Teacher Appreciation Week celebrated with Google Doodle
May 8 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week with a Google Doodle. Instead of the usual image of a public figure, Monday's Google Doodle is a GIF that symbolizes all the work that teachers have to do.
