FBI report details how 118 police officers were killed in line of duty in 2022

1/2

More than 100 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in 2022, according to an annual report from the Federal Bureau of Investigations. File photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- More than 100 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in 2022, according to an annual report released Monday from the Federal Bureau of Investigations. In total, 118 officers were killed, including 60 who were killed as a result of criminal acts. Forty-nine of the 60 officers killed in criminal acts were killed by firearms. Vehicles were used as weapons in three fatalities. Advertisement

The felonious killings of police officers decreased compared to 2021, when 73 were killed. In 2013, 27 officers were killed in the line of duty in criminal acts.

In the first quarter this year, 20 officers have been killed in felonious acts. It is one more than the first quarter last year, according to FBI data.

Investigative and enforcement activities were among the incidents that led to the most felonious killings of officers in 2022. These activities continue to be dangerous for officers to perform. Early last month, two officers in Wisconsin were killed in a shooting after conducting a traffic stop.

The Chetek, Wis., Police Department identified the officers as Hunter T. Sheel and Emily A. Breidenbach. Sheel joined the department in 2022 and Breidenbach joined in 2019.

Advertisement

The suspect in the shooting also was killed during the shootout.

Six officers were killed while responding to disturbances in 2022, and four were killed while in pursuit of suspects.

On April 16, Nyssa, Ore., Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson was killed while pursuing 36-year-old Rene Castro. He had fled before the 43-year-old officer arrived on scene, but the officer later caught up to Castro and performed a traffic stop. Castro allegedly opened fire immediately, killing Johnson.

Castro has been charged with aggravated murder.

In 2022, 58 officers were killed as a result of accidents. Many of which involved motor vehicle incidents. Thirty-five were killed in crashes and 13 were pedestrian officers who were struck by vehicles.

The average age of the officers killed in 2022 was 39 years old.