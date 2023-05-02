Trending
U.S. News
May 2, 2023

Authorities launch search for 2 men who escaped from Virginia jail

By Darryl Coote
1/2
Alder Marin-Sotelo, 26, is one of two inmates who escaped the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Va., over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
May 2 (UPI) -- Federal and state law enforcement are hunting two inmates, including one person held on suspicion of murder, after they escaped from a Virginia regional jail over the weekend.

Authorities said the men separately escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Va., located about 70 miles southwest of Richmond, on Sunday, with the first leaving the facility at about 1 a.m. and the second leaving some 20 hours later.

Facility officials notified the local Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office of the escapes at 4 a.m. Monday, Sheriff L.A. "Tony" Epps said in a statement, adding that a search of the area surrounding the jail was immediately launched "but with no success."

The escaped inmates have been identified as 26-year-old Alder Marin-Sotelo and 44-year-old Bruce Carroll Callahan.

RELATED 7 people, including 2 missing girls, found dead on Oklahoma property

Authorities said Marin-Sotelo has been charged with murder for the August shooting death of Wake County, N.C., deputy Ned Byrd. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page website, Bryd was shot multiple times after exiting his vehicle to investigate what was described as suspicious activity.

Marin-Sotelo has also been convicted of multiple federal drug charges, Epps said, adding the inmate is Hispanic, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges and was described as a White man. Epps said he has also been convicted of multiple federal drug offenses.

RELATED 1 killed in shooting at Massachusetts house party

"I encourage folks in the area to remain vigilant and to please call 911 if you see anyone matching the descriptions of these two men," Epps said.

The investigation has been turned over to the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Epps said surveillance footage shows that Marin-Sotelo escaped the facility at 1:18 a.m. Sunday when he "went over the perimeter fence."

RELATED Police ID suspect, victims in Houston-area mass shooting

The Wake County Sheriff's Office added that Marin-Sotelo is believed to have left the jail in an early 2000 red or burgundy Ford Mustang.

Callahan escaped the jail at about 11:14 p.m.

The U.S. Marshals Service has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Callahan's capture. He is considered a flight risk.

