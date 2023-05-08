Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 8, 2023 / 6:24 PM

Former neo-Nazi pleads guilty in death of 2 Florida roommates in 2017

By Joe Fisher
Devon Arthurs agreed to serve a 45-year prison sentence, with parole eligibility after 25 years, for the 2017 killing of roommates Andrew Oneschuk and Jeremy Himmelman. File Photo courtesy Tampa Police Department
Devon Arthurs agreed to serve a 45-year prison sentence, with parole eligibility after 25 years, for the 2017 killing of roommates Andrew Oneschuk and Jeremy Himmelman. File Photo courtesy Tampa Police Department

May 8 (UPI) -- While decrying extremist groups, a former neo-Nazi on Monday pleaded guilty to killing two of his Florida roommates in 2017.

Devon Arthurs agreed to a plea deal to serve a 45-year prison sentence, with parole eligibility after 25 years, for the 2017 killing of Andrew Oneschuk and Jeremy Himmelman, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Arthurs alleged that the two, and another roommate, were part of a small neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division.

Advertisement

Under the terms of the plea deal, once released, he will face 15 years of probation.

Arthurs admits he had been a member of the group in Tampa, Fla., but said that he later converted to Islam. He told authorities the group had plans to commit terrorist attacks, including attacking a nuclear power plant with explosives.

RELATED Eight slain in shooting at Texas outlet mall; suspect identified

The other roommate, Brandon Russell, was not home at the time of the killing. He arrived at the scene as police were en route. Office staff at the apartment complex where the three lived had earlier called police after Arthurs told them about the slaying, authorities said.

Arthurs told police that Russell, a member of the National Guard, formed the neo-Nazi group. In February, Russell was charged for plotting a racially-motivated attack on Baltimore's power grid.

Advertisement

Officers found Oneschuk and Himmelman dead from gunshots from a WASR-10 assault rifle. While searching the apartment, they said they found bomb-making materials, neo-Nazi items and a framed photo of Timothy McVeigh, the domestic terrorist responsible for the Oklahoma City bombing.

RELATED Accused White supremacist charged with firebombing Ohio church over drag event

While admitting to police that he had killed his roommates, Arthurs said he wanted to prevent a terrorist attack.

"The things they were planning were horrible. They're planning bombings and stuff like that on countless people, planning to kill civilian life," Arthurs said in an interrogation video, reported by WTSP Tampa Bay. "They know exactly how to build, how to build bombs that could destroy this entire building."

Arthurs had been held at a mental health facility for several years and was considered incompetent and could not stand trial. A mental health expert reportedly declared him fit to enter a guilty plea on Sunday.

RELATED American white supremacist arrested in Romania will be extradited

When speaking to the court Monday, Arthurs reportedly expressed remorse and pledged to "advocate against extremism."

Latest Headlines

In wake of more gun violence, Democratic caucus to meet, consider reforms
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In wake of more gun violence, Democratic caucus to meet, consider reforms
May 8 (UPI) -- Days after another mass shooting, this time at an outlet mall in Texas, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for a special meeting of the Democratic caucus to discuss gun reform.
Biden to change rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden to change rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
May 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will announce a plan to set up new federal protocols that would for the first time require all commercial airlines to compensate passengers for controllable cancellations or significant delays.
FBI report details how 118 police officers were killed in line of duty in 2022
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FBI report details how 118 police officers were killed in line of duty in 2022
May 8 (UPI) -- More than 100 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in 2022, according to an annual report released Monday from the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
In Trump civil rape case, prosecution calls E. Jean Carroll 'courageous'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
In Trump civil rape case, prosecution calls E. Jean Carroll 'courageous'
May 8 (UPI) -- The attorney for E. Jean Carroll gave an impassioned closing argument in her federal lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, saying she gave "courageous" testimony against Trump.
Authorities charge Brownsville driver with 8 counts of manslaughter
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Authorities charge Brownsville driver with 8 counts of manslaughter
May 8 (UPI) -- A Brownsville, Texas man who allegedly drove his vehicle into people waiting for a bus on Sunday morning remained in custody after a judge set his bail at $3.6 million.
Suspect arrested in Dallas train shooting that killed 1, injured 2
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Dallas train shooting that killed 1, injured 2
May 8 (UPI) -- A suspect is in custody Monday after a shooting on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train that killed one person and injured two others.
New York Fed: U.S. consumer confidence declined in April
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New York Fed: U.S. consumer confidence declined in April
May 8 (UPI) -- Consumers are fretting over long-term inflationary pressures, while at the same time worrying about the risk of losing their jobs, survey results from the New York Fed showed.
McCaul threatens Blinken with contempt of Congress over Afghanistan cable
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
McCaul threatens Blinken with contempt of Congress over Afghanistan cable
May 8 (UPI) -- Rep. Michael McCaul threatened Secretary of State Antony Blinken with contempt of Congress in a letter on Friday in an effort to get specific information about the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Gasoline prices drop, though 'pockets' of increases persist
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Gasoline prices drop, though 'pockets' of increases persist
May 8 (UPI) -- A steady decline in the price of crude oil continues to make its way to the consumer level, with this week marking the third in a row for a decline in retail-level gasoline prices, data show.
Bus drivers in Massachusetts school district strike for new contract
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Bus drivers in Massachusetts school district strike for new contract
May 8 (UPI) -- School bus drivers in Marlborough, Mass., went on strike Monday leaving hundreds to parents to find rides to school for their children, while a work stoppage was avoided in Farmington and Westborough.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden to change rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
Biden to change rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at age 26
Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at age 26
Donald Trump forgoes testifying in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case
Donald Trump forgoes testifying in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case
Truck drives into migrant shelter near southern Texas border, 8 killed
Truck drives into migrant shelter near southern Texas border, 8 killed
Britons close out coronation festivities with 'Big Help Out' day of volunteering
Britons close out coronation festivities with 'Big Help Out' day of volunteering
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement