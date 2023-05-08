Murder charges filed against driver accused in fatal Brooklyn U-Haul rampage

Weng Sor, a 62-year-old former resident of Las Vegas who allegedly went on a rampage with a U-Haul moving truck in February, striking 12 people and killing one, has been charged with murder and attempted murder. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

May 8 (UPI) -- The man who allegedly went on a rampage with a U-Haul moving truck in February, striking 12 people and killing one, has been charged with murder and attempted murder. Weng Sor, 62, is accused of driving the truck through the streets of Brooklyn on Feb. 13, hitting bicyclists, pedestrians, two police officers and e-bike rider YiJie Ye, who later died. Advertisement

Ye was 44 and a father of three children. He was riding the bike while making deliveries for a food-delivery service, according to a press release from the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office.

On Monday, the district attorney announced the charges against Sor.

"This was a terrifying incident in which we allege that an innocent pedestrian and numerous cyclists were intentionally targeted and mowed down by this defendant, including a father of three who did not survive his injuries," district attorney Eric Gonzalez, said in a statement. "We will now seek to bring the defendant to justice and to keep the streets of Brooklyn safe."

Sor faces 25 counts, including second-degree murder, first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and first-degree attempted assault. He is being held without bail and will next appear in court on May 31.

Sor's alleged rampage reportedly began on 55th Street and 4th Avenue in Sunset Park and continued for about 45 minutes before police officers surrounded the vehicle at 72nd St. and 3rd Avenue in Bay Ridge, about a mile away. At times, the U-Haul truck mounted the sidewalk, appearing to target pedestrians.

Victims suffered myriad injuries, including broken legs, a pelvic fracture and numerous head injuries, CBS News reports. The district attorney's office said several victims required surgery.