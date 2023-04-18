Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 18, 2023 / 7:36 PM

New York City parking garage collapse kills 1, injures 5

By Simon Druker
One person was confirmed dead and five others were injured in New York City Tuesday afternoon after a parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan. Photo courtesy of Fire Department of New York
One person was confirmed dead and five others were injured in New York City Tuesday afternoon after a parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan. Photo courtesy of Fire Department of New York

April 18 (UPI) -- One person was killed and five others were injured in New York City Tuesday afternoon after a parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan.

The victims were all working in the building at the time of the collapse, according to NYPD officials.

Advertisement

Of the five people injured, one refused treatment at the scene while four were taken to the hospital but were in stable condition, fire officials confirmed at the scene.

The structure's second floor collapsed into the building's first floor around 4 p.m. EDT. The five-story garage is located on Ann Street, just blocks from the base of the Brooklyn Bridge.

One worker was trapped on one of the upper floors and was able to call out to firefighters, who pulled him to safety.

"We deployed our robot dog into the building. They were able to give us a video inside and then we're able to fly drones inside to conduct an assessment and conduct searches," FNDY Chief of Operations John Esposito told WABC-TV.

Advertisement

Esposito called the search and rescue operation "extremely dangerous" because of the building's lack of structural integrity.

Firefighters later had to pull back and evacuate from the collapsed structure, sending in the robotic dog.

The NYPD also deployed drones to help ensure nobody else remained trapped inside.

RELATED Two bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in France

The New York Sheriff's Department confirmed to WNBC the garage is where the department parks its vehicles, and that its members were accounted for.

Read More

HUD awards second round of grants, vouchers to address homelessness Fourth victim pulled from rubble of collapsed Marseille building, 4 still missing

Latest Headlines

Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
April 18 (UPI) -- Police in Maine found four people dead in a home, while three more people were shot on a highway Tuesday, in what authorities are calling related incidents.
Biden signs executive orders aimed at giving 'peace of mind' on family care
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden signs executive orders aimed at giving 'peace of mind' on family care
April 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden issued a series of sweeping executive actions Tuesday aimed at improving care for young children, the elderly and people with disabilities.
YouTube updating its policies on content linked to eating disorders
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
YouTube updating its policies on content linked to eating disorders
April 18 (UPI) -- YouTube is updating its policy governing content related to eating disorders, the social media platform said in a statement Tuesday.
Dominion Voting, Fox News settle defamation suit for $787.5 million
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dominion Voting, Fox News settle defamation suit for $787.5 million
April 18 (UPI) -- A settlement has been reached in Dominion Voting System's defamation lawsuit against Fox News as the trial was scheduled to start this week.
Grand jury indicts U.S., Russian citizens in trying to influence U.S. elections
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Grand jury indicts U.S., Russian citizens in trying to influence U.S. elections
April 18 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Florida on Tuesday voted to indict four U.S. citizens and three Russian citizens for acting on behalf of Russian intelligence to try to influence U.S. elections.
George Santos introduces bill to limit government-mandated vaccines
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
George Santos introduces bill to limit government-mandated vaccines
April 18 (UPI) -- New York Republican Rep. George Santos introduced a bill Tuesday to limit vaccines that can be mandated by the federal government, naming it after singer Nicki Minaj.
Iowa teens plead guilty in killing of high school Spanish teacher over bad grade
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Iowa teens plead guilty in killing of high school Spanish teacher over bad grade
April 18 (UPI) -- Two Iowa teens on Tuesday pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2021 killing of their high school Spanish teacher.
Sen. Bob Menendez introduces immigration plan calling for executive action
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sen. Bob Menendez introduces immigration plan calling for executive action
April 18 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez announced a plan for managing immigration to the United States that would rely completely on executive actions by President Joe Biden.
Southwest Airlines operational after ground stop delayed departures
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Southwest Airlines operational after ground stop delayed departures
April 18 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary ground stop for Southwest Airlines Tuesday morning after one of the country's busiest carriers dealt with an unspecified technical issue.
United Airlines planning its first-ever direct flights to New Zealand
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
United Airlines planning its first-ever direct flights to New Zealand
April 18 (UPI) -- United Airlines said Tuesday that, starting in December, it will be the first U.S.-based carrier to offer direct flights from California to New Zealand.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
Ford to import new Lincoln Nautilus from China
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin makes surprise visit to occupied Ukraine
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
Grand jury decides police officers won't face charges in Jayland Walker death
17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community
17 arrested in Northern California for shootings that have 'plagued' Sikh community
Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
Four dead in Maine house, three shot on highway in related incidents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement