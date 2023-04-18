New York City parking garage collapse kills 1, injures 5

One person was confirmed dead and five others were injured in New York City Tuesday afternoon after a parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan. Photo courtesy of Fire Department of New York

April 18 (UPI) -- One person was killed and five others were injured in New York City Tuesday afternoon after a parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan. The victims were all working in the building at the time of the collapse, according to NYPD officials. Advertisement

Of the five people injured, one refused treatment at the scene while four were taken to the hospital but were in stable condition, fire officials confirmed at the scene.

FDNY members are operating at the scene of a parking garage collapse. 1 person is confirmed dead and 5 others were transported. Additional searches are underway. pic.twitter.com/wiXQxUrfLy— FDNY (@FDNY) April 18, 2023

The structure's second floor collapsed into the building's first floor around 4 p.m. EDT. The five-story garage is located on Ann Street, just blocks from the base of the Brooklyn Bridge.

One worker was trapped on one of the upper floors and was able to call out to firefighters, who pulled him to safety.

"We deployed our robot dog into the building. They were able to give us a video inside and then we're able to fly drones inside to conduct an assessment and conduct searches," FNDY Chief of Operations John Esposito told WABC-TV.

Esposito called the search and rescue operation "extremely dangerous" because of the building's lack of structural integrity.

Firefighters later had to pull back and evacuate from the collapsed structure, sending in the robotic dog.

The NYPD also deployed drones to help ensure nobody else remained trapped inside.

The New York Sheriff's Department confirmed to WNBC the garage is where the department parks its vehicles, and that its members were accounted for.