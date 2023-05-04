Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 4, 2023 / 5:16 PM

1 of 2 inmates who escaped from Virginia jail recaptured in Mexico

By Patrick Hilsman
The FBI says one of two men who escaped a Virginia jail over the weekend, Alder Alfanso Marin-Sotelo, was recaptured on Wednesday in Mexico's Guerrero state. Photo Courtesy of Prince Edward County Sherriff's office/Facebook
The FBI says one of two men who escaped a Virginia jail over the weekend, Alder Alfanso Marin-Sotelo, was recaptured on Wednesday in Mexico's Guerrero state. Photo Courtesy of Prince Edward County Sherriff's office/Facebook

May 4 (UPI) -- One of the two men who escaped from a Virginia jail over the weekend has been recaptured in Mexico, according to the FBI.

Alder Alfanso Marin-Sotelo, 26, was detained by Mexican authorities Wednesday in Guerrero state.

Advertisement

The FBI has been looking for Marin-Sotelo and another man, Bruce Callahan, 44, since their escape from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Va., on Sunday.

Marin-Sotelo was convicted on weapons charges while Callahan was convicted on federal drug charges.

Marin-Sotelo also has been charged in connection with the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, which occurred in August 2022.

U.S. Marshall Larry Moltzan told ABC news, "They somehow, we think, were potentially able to manipulate some locks, crawled through an opening that led them to the rec-yard area."

"From there, they scaled two fences to get away from the jail," he said.

The FBI says Marin-Sotelo then drove away from the jail in a red early 2000 Ford Mustang.

Local ABC-affiliate WTVD reports that Marin-Sotelo's sister, Adriana Marin-Sotelo, has been arrested in connection with the escape.

According to the complaint against Adriana Marin-Sotelo, seen by ABC11, she paid someone $2,500 to place the vehicle in the prison's parking lot. Investigators said the Mustang appeared in the parking lot at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Advertisement

Marin-Sotelo was seen jumping over the jail's fence at approximately 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

The FBI's most-wanted website now lists Marin-Sotelo as "captured."

Read More

Authorities launch search for 2 men who escaped from Virginia jail Mississippi jail escapee found dead in Louisiana Inmate Casey Cole White indicted on escape, murder charges

Latest Headlines

Thanks to iPhone sales, Apple beats second-quarter expectations
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Thanks to iPhone sales, Apple beats second-quarter expectations
May 4 (UPI) -- Apple reported stronger-than-anticipated iPhone sales on Thursday, beating Wall Street's low expectations for the second quarter.
Prosecutors vow retrial after ex-Tallahassee mayor found not guilty in lying to FBI
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Prosecutors vow retrial after ex-Tallahassee mayor found not guilty in lying to FBI
May 4 (UPI) -- Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum was found not guilty on one count Thursday in a federal trial over charges of lying to the FBI.
U.S. ambassador to Russia says she visited 'wrongly detained' Paul Whalen
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
U.S. ambassador to Russia says she visited 'wrongly detained' Paul Whalen
May 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy said Thursday she has visited imprisoned American Paul Whelan at penal colony where he is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges. 
90,000 BMWs under 'Do Not Drive' warning because of Takata air bags
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
90,000 BMWs under 'Do Not Drive' warning because of Takata air bags
May 4 (UPI) -- BMW issued a "Do Not Drive" warning on Thursday to owners of vehicles built between 2000 and 2006 that have defective air bags.
Bipartisan bill aims to improve climate-related mental health services
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bipartisan bill aims to improve climate-related mental health services
May 4 (UPI) -- Sen. Ed Mackey, D-Mass., and Reps. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., have reintroduced bipartisan legislation aimed at mitigating the mental health toll of the climate crisis.
Utah board considers striking 'climate change' from education standards
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Utah board considers striking 'climate change' from education standards
May 4 (UPI) -- The Utah State Board of Education's Thursday agenda includes whether the term "climate change" should be pulled from curricula.
Ex-defense officials say Sen. Tommy Tuberville's actions 'harming military readiness'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-defense officials say Sen. Tommy Tuberville's actions 'harming military readiness'
May 4 (UPI) -- Seven former defense officials sent a letter to Senate leaders on Thursday, urging lawmakers to end one GOP senator's blockage of 184 nominations.
As civil rape, defamation trial proceeds, Trump now says he 'probably' will attend
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
As civil rape, defamation trial proceeds, Trump now says he 'probably' will attend
May 4 (UPI) -- Donald Trump said Thursday he will "probably attend" the civil defamation trial to confront E. Jeanne Carroll's allegation that he raped her in the 1990's and then defamed her when she spoke out about it.
One employee missing after explosion at Mass. chemical plant
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
One employee missing after explosion at Mass. chemical plant
May 4 (UPI) -- Rescue workers are searching for a worker who has been unaccounted for since an explosion ripped through a chemical plant in Newburyport, Mass.
Attorneys general subpoena NFL in workplace discrimination probe
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Attorneys general subpoena NFL in workplace discrimination probe
May 4 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Banta subpoenaed the NFL Thursday in a joint workplace discrimination investigation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
Three Colo. teens charged with murder for rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell
Three Colo. teens charged with murder for rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell
Virginia teacher fights to include a Bible verse in her work email
Virginia teacher fights to include a Bible verse in her work email
Harris to meet with tech CEOs as White House pushes 'responsible' AI
Harris to meet with tech CEOs as White House pushes 'responsible' AI
Trump attorneys to present no defense witnesses in civil rape trial
Trump attorneys to present no defense witnesses in civil rape trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement