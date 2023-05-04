1 of 2 inmates who escaped from Virginia jail recaptured in Mexico

The FBI says one of two men who escaped a Virginia jail over the weekend, Alder Alfanso Marin-Sotelo, was recaptured on Wednesday in Mexico's Guerrero state. Photo Courtesy of Prince Edward County Sherriff's office/ Facebook

May 4 (UPI) -- One of the two men who escaped from a Virginia jail over the weekend has been recaptured in Mexico, according to the FBI. Alder Alfanso Marin-Sotelo, 26, was detained by Mexican authorities Wednesday in Guerrero state.

The FBI has been looking for Marin-Sotelo and another man, Bruce Callahan, 44, since their escape from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Va., on Sunday.

Marin-Sotelo was convicted on weapons charges while Callahan was convicted on federal drug charges.

Marin-Sotelo also has been charged in connection with the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, which occurred in August 2022.

U.S. Marshall Larry Moltzan told ABC news, "They somehow, we think, were potentially able to manipulate some locks, crawled through an opening that led them to the rec-yard area."

"From there, they scaled two fences to get away from the jail," he said.

The FBI says Marin-Sotelo then drove away from the jail in a red early 2000 Ford Mustang.

Local ABC-affiliate WTVD reports that Marin-Sotelo's sister, Adriana Marin-Sotelo, has been arrested in connection with the escape.

According to the complaint against Adriana Marin-Sotelo, seen by ABC11, she paid someone $2,500 to place the vehicle in the prison's parking lot. Investigators said the Mustang appeared in the parking lot at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Marin-Sotelo was seen jumping over the jail's fence at approximately 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

The FBI's most-wanted website now lists Marin-Sotelo as "captured."