Jury begins deliberating in E. Jean Carroll civil rape, fraud case against Donald Trump

1/3

E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York on Monday. A Manhattan jury began its deliberation process Tuesday in the writer's civil rape and defamation case against former President Donald Trump. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- A Manhattan jury began its deliberations Tuesday in writer E. Jean Carroll's civil rape and defamation case against former President Donald Trump. The jury entered deliberations shortly before noon, according to NBC News, after receiving instructions on the law and a 10-question verdict from by U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan. The six men and three women on the jury are charged with determining if Trump sexually assaulted Carroll or defamed her by publicly accusing her of lying about the alleged incident. Advertisement

On his social media page Tuesday, Trump reasserted his dismissal of the allegations against him in both this case and the hush money case against him also in Manhattan.

"In the meantime, the other side has a book falsely accusing me of rape, and is working with the press," Trump posted. "I will therefore not speak until after the trial, but will appeal the unconstitutional silencing of me, as a candidate, no matter the outcome!"

Kaplan gave Trump until Sunday afternoon to declare whether or not he would take the stand in the rape case, which he declined to do.

Advertisement

Carroll alleges that Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s. Two witnesses for the prosecution testified that Carroll told them about the assault shortly after it happened. Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff testified that Trump had similarly sexually assaulted them in separate incidents.

Though Trump did not testify in the case, video of his deposition by Carroll's attorneys was made public on Friday. In the video, Trump mistook Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples in a photo from the 1980s. Trump then said Carroll was not his "type."

Trump's defense team has claimed that the case against him is politically motivated. In closing statements on Monday, attorney Joe Tacopina said the jury must disregard its feelings about Trump and focus on the facts of the case.

"People have very strong feelings about Donald Trump," he said. "There's a time and a secret place to do that. It's called a ballot box during an election."

For Trump to face punishment, the jury must unanimously determine that Carroll's claims have been proven by a preponderance of evidence, a lower bar of scrutiny than beyond a reasonable doubt. If the jury reaches that conclusion, it will decide whether Carroll is due payment for damages.

Advertisement

In the case of sexual assault, the jury may determine if Trump raped Carroll, sexually abused her or forcibly touched her without consent. If the jury agrees that any of these scenarios applies, Trump would be found guilty of sexual battery.