1/2

Former President Donald Trump will not testify in the civil rape case against him in New York City as the deadline to inform the court of his plans passed on Sunday. Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will not testify in the civil rape case against him in New York City as the deadline to inform the court of his plans passed on Sunday. Trump's defense team had until 5 p.m. to notify the court whether it would have the former president take the stand, CNN reports. This comes two days after the court allowed video of Trump's deposition in the case to be made public. Advertisement

The defense and prosecution rested their cases on Friday. District Judge Lewis Kaplan called for Trump's team to file notice if Trump intended to testify in court following comments the former president made insinuating that he would. Attorney Joe Tacopina later informed the court that Trump declined to testify, but Kaplan left the door open in the case that Trump changed his mind.

Trump has denied accusations that he sexually assaulted Carroll, a journalist and author, in a New York City department store in the 1990s. In a statement on Truth Social in October, Trump claimed that Carroll was not "his type." However, in the now public deposition video, Trump confuses a photo of a young Carroll with his ex-wife Marla Maples.

Advertisement

Along with allegations of rape, Carroll has alleged that Trump defamed her by saying her allegations were "a hoax and a lie," in his statement, ABC News reports.

Closing statements are expected to be delivered on Monday, followed by jury deliberations beginning this week.