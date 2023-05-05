Trending
U.S. News
May 5, 2023 / 3:31 PM

Donald Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case released

By Matt Bernardini
Former President Donald Trump's deposition video in the E. Jean Carroll trial was released on Friday after jurors had viewed it earlier in the week. File Photo by Andrew Kelly/UPI
Former President Donald Trump's deposition video in the E. Jean Carroll trial was released on Friday after jurors had viewed it earlier in the week. File Photo by Andrew Kelly/UPI

May 5 (UPI) -- Video of former President Donald Trump's deposition in a civil rape trial was released on Friday after several media organizations asked the judge to make it public.

The deposition was taken in October at Mar-a-Lago as part of writer E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit alleging Trump raped her in a New York City department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Jurors in the trial watched the video Wednesday and Thursday.

According to CBS News, Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan showed Trump a late-1980s photo of him with his then-wife Ivana, Carroll and her then-husband John Johnson. Trump apparently mistook Carroll for his second wife, Marla Maples.

After being told about the mistake, Trump said Carroll wasn't his "type."

RELATED As civil rape, defamation trial proceeds, Trump now says he 'probably' will attend

Trump later told Carroll's attorney that he would not "have any interest" in her, either.

"You wouldn't be a choice of mine, either, to be honest with you. I hope you're not insulted," Trump said.

Trump also told Kaplan about an expectation that celebrities can do as they want.

RELATED Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece

Kaplan asked if they can "grab women."

Trump replied, "Well, that's what -- if you look over the last million years, I guess that's been largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately."

CNBC reported that two of Carroll's friends testified at the trial that she told them Trump raped her shortly after it allegedly happened. Two other women have testified about incidents in which they said Trump groped or kissed them against their will.

RELATED Trump attorneys to present no defense witnesses in civil rape trial

The trial may be wrapping up soon as both sides rested their cases on Thursday. Trump's attorney, Joe Tacopina, said he wouldn't call any witnesses and that Trump wouldn't testify in the case.

The judge has given the former president until 5 p.m. Sunday to motion to appear.

