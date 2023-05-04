As civil rape, defamation trial proceeds, Trump now says he 'probably' will attend

1/2

E. Jean Carroll's case in the defamation lawsuit related to her allegation that Donald Trump raped her in the 1990s is expected to rest Thursday. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

May 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump said Thursday he will "probably attend" the civil defamation trial to confront E. Jeanne Carroll's allegation that he raped her in the 1990s and then defamed her when she spoke out about it. Trump told reporters in Scotland that her allegations are false. Advertisement

"I have to go back for a woman that made a false accusation about me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile," he said.

Carroll's attorneys are expected to rest their case Thursday in the civil defamation trial.

Trumps comments Thursday could get him in more legal jeopardy from Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who previously had warned Trump to refrain from making more "inappropriate" public comments that could improperly influence a jury.

No defense witnesses have been called by Trump's lawyer, but Carroll's attorneys Thursday played some of the videotaped deposition of Trump in the case.

Trump attacked Carroll in the video portions played for the jury Thursday.

"I think she's a whack job," Trump said in the videotape deposition. "I think she's sick, mentally sick."

As Carroll attorney Roberta Kaplan questioned Trump in the video deposition, Trump insulted her.

When she asked him about comments he had made saying that Carroll and other women who have accused him of sexual assault weren't "his type," Trump told Kaplan she wouldn't be his choice, either.

On Wednesday, a Carroll friend -- author and journalist Lisa Birnbach -- said Carroll called her minutes after the alleged rape.

Birnbach said she wants the world to know that Carroll is telling the truth.