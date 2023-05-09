Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 9, 2023 / 8:57 AM

Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media

By A.L. Lee
A judge in the New York hush-money case prohibited former President Donald Trump from publicly disclosing "any news on social media platforms, including, but not limited, to Truth Social, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, Snapchat or YouTube, without prior approval from the court." Photo by John Nacion/UPI
A judge in the New York hush-money case prohibited former President Donald Trump from publicly disclosing "any news on social media platforms, including, but not limited, to Truth Social, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, Snapchat or YouTube, without prior approval from the court." Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- A New York judge has barred former President Donald Trump from posting evidence on social media about the criminal case in which he faces 34 felony charges related to falsifying records in a hush-money scheme.

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Juan Merchan granted the protective order Monday -- requested by the Manhattan District Attorney's office -- that restricts what Trump can say online about any new information he gleans through his attorneys before his trial is expected to begin next spring.

Advertisement

The judge's order prohibits the former president from publicly disclosing "any news on social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Truth Social, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, Snapchat or YouTube, without prior approval from the court."

The order, which comes as state prosecutors were preparing to turn over new evidence in the case to the defense, restricts Trump's team from copying, disseminating or disclosing sensitive materials to any third parties.

Advertisement

Prosecutors also called for Trump to be allowed to review "Limited Dissemination Materials" from prosecutors only in the presence of his lawyers and "shall not be permitted to copy, photograph, transcribe, or otherwise independently possess the Limited Dissemination Materials."

As part of the order, Trump will be blocked from viewing "forensic images of witness cellphones." His lawyers can show him "approved portions" of the evidence but only after getting permission from the judge.

The order comes more than a month after Trump pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment, after which he lashed out in several social media posts about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the charges, while also mentioning key witnesses in the case against him.

RELATED Donald Trump forgoes testifying in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case

"Donald J. Trump has a longstanding and perhaps singular history of attacking witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, trial jurors, grand jurors, judges and others involved in legal proceedings against him, putting those individuals and their families at considerable safety risk," Bragg's office argued in an April court filing.

Prosecutors pleaded with the judge for more "safeguards that will protect the integrity" of the evidence, while noting the "substantial risk" for Trump to misuse it and hurt the case.

Advertisement

During a hearing last week, prosecutors spelled out the terms of the protective order to Trump's attorneys, including a requirement that Trump be kept from viewing some evidence like that gathered from the cellphone of his former attorney Michael Cohen.

RELATED In Trump hush-money case, Rep. Jim Jordan challenges Manhattan DA's lawsuit

Trump's attorneys argued the order was "extremely restrictive" but failed to convince Merchan that the former president's First Amendment rights were being violated as a 2024 candidate.

After the hearing, Trump's legal team filed a motion to move the trial to federal court, arguing Trump's alleged crimes had occurred while he was president.

On Monday, Bragg's office filed a request for a hearing that would determine how to forward the motion to U.S. district court, which Trump's team agreed to.

The Manhattan district attorney's office also noted that moving the case to federal court would not interrupt business as usual in the state court.

"An early case conference to set a schedule and procedures for prompt resolution of the notice of removal will therefore minimize disruption to New York's 'traditional state authority' to punish 'local criminal activity,'" the district attorney's office wrote in its filing.

After Trump became first U.S. president to be arraigned on criminal charges, the Manhattan district attorney's office requested the protective order over all discovery materials in the case due to Trump's tirade on social media.

Advertisement

Christopher Conroy, the executive assistant district attorney, also criticized Trump for threatening emails and social-media posts against his office, the courts and New York City, but Merchan declined to issue a gag order against Trump or his legal team regarding the details of the case.

The indictment accuses Trump of falsifying business records in a conspiracy to bury information that had potential to hurt his bid for president in 2016.

To do so, Trump and others allegedly executed a "catch and kill" scheme to purchase and bury any negative stories about him in the tabloid media.

Each count against Trump reflects 34 false statements he allegedly made on New York state business records, which were falsified to help Trump avoid any pitfalls as he ran for president, Bragg said previously.

Falsifying business records is typically a misdemeanor offense, but the charge can be elevated to a felony if there was intent to cover up or commit another crime.

Cohen, who had cemented himself as Trump's longtime "fixer," appeared before Congress in 2019 and provided evidence of the misrepresented payments used to pay off former adult film star Stormy Daniels to silence her about an alleged sexual affair with Trump.

Advertisement

The indictment claims 11 checks were issued by Trump for "phony purposes," including nine that were signed by Trump, and included payments that were made from Trump's trust and personal bank account while he was in the White House.

Merchan previously indicated that opening arguments would begin in February or March 2024.

Trump, meanwhile, has also found himself in hot water over his Truth Social posts condemning the civil trial in which he is accused of raping writer E. Jean Carroll in a New York department store nearly 30 years ago.

In late April, Trump blasted the trial as a "made up SCAM" and a "fraudulent and false story," prompting Judge Lewis Kaplan to warn Trump's actions could constitute contempt of court.

The judge suggested more severe "remedies" might be necessary and urged Trump's attorneys to have "a conversation with the client" before the trial continued.

Read More

E. Jean Carroll's civil rape, fraud case against Donald Trump goes to jury Tuesday

Latest Headlines

Diocese of Oakland files for bankruptcy as it faces hundreds of sexual abuse claims
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Diocese of Oakland files for bankruptcy as it faces hundreds of sexual abuse claims
May 9 (UPI) -- The Diocese of Oakland has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, church officials said, as it prepares to compensate victims who accuse its clergy and staff of having sexually abused them over the last six decades.
Police: 2nd inmate to escape from jail in Virginia back in police custody
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police: 2nd inmate to escape from jail in Virginia back in police custody
May 9 (UPI) -- The second of two inmates who escaped from a jail in Virginia early this month has been recaptured, authorities said.
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
May 8 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday signed controversial legislation that affects the rights of transgender residents and students in the state.
Pulitzer Prize honors coverage of Ukraine invasion, U.S. social issues
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Pulitzer Prize honors coverage of Ukraine invasion, U.S. social issues
May 8 (UPI) -- Columbia University on Monday announced the winners of this year's Pulitzer Prizes for journalism and arts and letters, with coverage of Ukraine and social issues in the United States taking center stage.
Texas House Rep. Bryan Slaton resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Texas House Rep. Bryan Slaton resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations
May 8 (UPI) -- Republican Bryan Slaton resigned from the Texas House of Representatives on Monday as his fellow lawmakers were ready to vote on his expulsion over allegations that he had committed sexual misconduct with a teenager.
E. Jean Carroll's civil rape, fraud case against Donald Trump goes to jury Tuesday
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
E. Jean Carroll's civil rape, fraud case against Donald Trump goes to jury Tuesday
May 8 (UPI) -- The attorney for E. Jean Carroll gave an impassioned closing argument in her federal lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, saying she gave "courageous" testimony against Trump.
Murder charges filed against driver accused in fatal Brooklyn U-Haul rampage
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Murder charges filed against driver accused in fatal Brooklyn U-Haul rampage
May 8 (UPI) -- The man who allegedly went on a rampage with a U-Haul moving truck in February, striking 12 people and killing one, has been charged for murder and attempted murder.
Biden announces new rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden announces new rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
May 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced a plan to set up new federal protocols that would for the first time require all commercial airlines to compensate passengers for controllable cancellations or significant delays.
Former neo-Nazi pleads guilty in death of 2 Florida roommates in 2017
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Former neo-Nazi pleads guilty in death of 2 Florida roommates in 2017
May 8 (UPI) -- While decrying extremist groups, a former neo-Nazi on Monday pleaded guilty to killing two of his Florida roommates in 2017.
In wake of more gun violence, Democratic caucus to meet, consider reforms
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
In wake of more gun violence, Democratic caucus to meet, consider reforms
May 8 (UPI) -- Days after another mass shooting, this time at an outlet mall in Texas, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for a special meeting of the Democratic caucus to discuss gun reform.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden announces new rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
Biden announces new rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
Gasoline prices drop, though 'pockets' of increases persist
Gasoline prices drop, though 'pockets' of increases persist
E. Jean Carroll's civil rape, fraud case against Donald Trump goes to jury Tuesday
E. Jean Carroll's civil rape, fraud case against Donald Trump goes to jury Tuesday
Britons close out coronation festivities with 'Big Help Out' day of volunteering
Britons close out coronation festivities with 'Big Help Out' day of volunteering
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement