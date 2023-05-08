Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 8, 2023 / 12:45 PM

Closing arguments continue in E. Jean Carroll's civil case against Donald Trump

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York on Monday for closing arguments in her case against Donald Trump. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI
E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York on Monday for closing arguments in her case against Donald Trump. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- The attorney for E. Jean Carroll gave an impassioned closing argument in her federal lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, saying she gave "courageous" testimony against a powerful businessman who has sexually assaulted other women the same way.

The jury of six men and three women is considering Carroll's defamation and battery claims, along with potential monetary damages.

Advertisement

Attorney Roberta Kaplan said Carroll, a columnist for Elle magazine at the time of the encounter in the 1990s, charged that Trump raped her client in the pattern he bragged about in private in the Access Hollywood tapes before his 2016 election. Those tapes were later made public.

Kaplan told the jury this is not a "he said, she said" case of dueling views of the same incident rather it is confirmed by the people Carroll confided in after the incident and other women who said the former president assaulted them in the same way.

RELATED Arizona Supreme Court fines Kari Lake's lawyers over false election claims

"Three different women, decades apart, but one single pattern of behavior," Kaplan told the jury. "In that respect, what happened to E. Jean Carroll is not unique."

Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff testified in Carroll's trial that they were similarly sexually assaulted by Trump.

Advertisement

Kaplan then pointed to the Access Hollywood tape that nearly derailed Trump's 2016 presidential bid, in which he described a crass treatment of women that the former president and his supporters later described simply as boastful locker-room talk.

RELATED As civil rape, defamation trial proceeds, Trump now says he 'probably' will attend

"What is Donald Trump doing here?" Kaplan said. "He's telling you in his own words how he treats women. It's his modus operandi."

Trump, who opted not to testify in his own defense, has denied the incident happened and that he does not know Carroll. His attorneys had tried to poke holes in Carroll's story, pointing to her testimony that she could not recall the date the incident took place and did not pursue legal action at the time.

Trump's attorneys are expected to give their closing arguments Monday afternoon before the jury receives instructions and begins deliberation.

RELATED Dominion threw away its shot by not requiring correction, apology from Fox News

Attorneys for Carroll and Trump rested their cases last Thursday, with U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan giving Trump until Sunday to reconsider his decision not to testify and reopening the case. Trump, while playing golf in Europe last week, suggested he would fly back to face his accusers.

Latest Headlines

New York Fed: U.S. consumer confidence declined in April
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York Fed: U.S. consumer confidence declined in April
May 8 (UPI) -- Consumers are fretting over long-term inflationary pressures, while at the same time worrying about the risk of losing their jobs, survey results from the New York Fed showed.
McCaul threatens Blinken with contempt of Congress over Afghanistan cable
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
McCaul threatens Blinken with contempt of Congress over Afghanistan cable
May 8 (UPI) -- Rep. Michael McCaul threatened Secretary of State Antony Blinken with contempt of Congress in a letter on Friday in an effort to get specific information about the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Gasoline prices drop, though 'pockets' of increases persist
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gasoline prices drop, though 'pockets' of increases persist
May 8 (UPI) -- A steady decline in the price of crude oil continues to make its way to the consumer level, with this week marking the third in a row for a decline in retail-level gasoline prices, data show.
Bus drivers in Massachusetts school district strike for new contract
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bus drivers in Massachusetts school district strike for new contract
May 8 (UPI) -- School bus drivers in Marlborough, Mass., went on strike Monday leaving hundreds to parents to find rides to school for their children, while a work stoppage was avoided in Farmington and Westborough.
Biden to change rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to change rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
May 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will announce a plan to set up new federal protocols that would for the first time require all commercial airlines to compensate passengers for controllable cancellations or significant delays.
Eight slain in shooting at Texas outlet mall; suspect identified
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Eight slain in shooting at Texas outlet mall; suspect identified
May 7 (UPI) -- A mass shooting at a Dallas-area outlet mall killed eight -- in addition to the gunman -- and wounded several others, Allen, Texas, police said.
Teacher Appreciation Week celebrated with Google Doodle
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Teacher Appreciation Week celebrated with Google Doodle
May 8 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week with a Google Doodle. Instead of the usual image of a public figure, Monday's Google Doodle is a GIF that symbolizes all the work that teachers have to do.
Yellen warns of 'catastrophe' if Congress fails to raise debt ceiling
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Yellen warns of 'catastrophe' if Congress fails to raise debt ceiling
May 8 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned Congress that if it doesn't raise the debt ceiling, which it has done dozens of times, the United States will face an economic and financial "catastrophe."
Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at age 26
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at age 26
May 8 (UPI) -- Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, has died from a genetic condition, according to the NBA team. He was 26.
UFC fighter Tony Ferguson arrested in Hollywood for DUI following crash
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
UFC fighter Tony Ferguson arrested in Hollywood for DUI following crash
May 7 (UPI) -- UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence early Sunday after being involved in a crash in Hollywood.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Off-duty Chicago police officer, 24, killed in shooting
Off-duty Chicago police officer, 24, killed in shooting
Ukrainian settlements evacuate near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Ukrainian settlements evacuate near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
HVAC system collapses into Colorado resort pool, injures 6
HVAC system collapses into Colorado resort pool, injures 6
Biden to change rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
Biden to change rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
Donald Trump forgoes testifying in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case
Donald Trump forgoes testifying in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement