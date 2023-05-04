Trending
May 4, 2023 / 8:39 PM

Arizona Supreme Court fines Kari Lake's lawyers over false election claims

By Simon Druker
Arizona’s Supreme Court Thursday ordered former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawyer to pay a $2,000 fine to the court clerk for repeated false statements related to last year’s election. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE
May 4 (UPI) -- Arizona's Supreme Court Thursday ordered former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's lawyers to pay a $2,000 fine to the court clerk for repeated false statements related to last year's election.

Chief Justice Robert Brutinel signed Thursday's order, requiring Lake's legal team to pay the fine for claiming 35,563 ballots were wrongly added to the vote count in Maricopa County and calling the claim an "undisputed fact."

Brutinel declined to award legal fees to attorneys for Gov. Katie Hobbs, D-Ariz., and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes. Both officials called for sanctions against Lake because of her lawsuit filed last year challenging the results of the election.

Lake, who was backed by former president Donald Trump, lost her gubernatorial bid against Hobbs. In the lawsuit, she claims the "number of illegal votes cast ... far exceeds the 17,117-vote margin" between her and Hobbs.

Lake, a former TV news anchor in Phoenix, contends the more than 35,000 votes were "injected" into the final tally by a third party.

Hobbs, Fontes, Maricopa County and ballot processor Runbeck Election Services all call the claims frivolous.

Lake's lawsuit was originally dismissed. An appeal was also dismissed before Lake further appealed to the state's Supreme Court, which then dismissed all but one of the claims which remains under litigation.

"Not only is that allegation strongly disputed by the other parties, this Court concluded and expressly stated that the assertion was unsupported by the record, and nothing in Lake's Motion for Leave to file a motion for reconsideration provides reason to revisit that issue," Thursday's court order reads.

"Although Lake may have permissibly argued that an inference could be made that some ballots were added, there is no evidence that 35,563 ballots were and, more to the point here, this was certainly disputed by the Respondents. The representation that this was an 'undisputed fact' is therefore unequivocally false."

Latest Headlines

President Joe Biden's executive order opens door to Sudan-related sanctions
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
President Joe Biden's executive order opens door to Sudan-related sanctions
May 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden issued an executive order Thursday, laying the groundwork for potential Sudan-related sanctions amid the country's power struggle.
Former Maine gubernatorial candidate pleads guilty to child porn charges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Maine gubernatorial candidate pleads guilty to child porn charges
May 4 (UPI) -- Former Maine gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler drew a nine-month prison sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to four felony counts of possessing child pornography. 
Police arrest former University of California student after 3 stabbings
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police arrest former University of California student after 3 stabbings
May 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in California confirmed Thursday afternoon, they have now arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with three recent stabbings near the University of California, Davis.
Gunman dead by suicide after McDonald's manager, 2 others slain in Georgia
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gunman dead by suicide after McDonald's manager, 2 others slain in Georgia
May 4 (UPI) -- Three women were shot to death and the man suspected of killing them has also died in a pair of related incidents Thursday in southwest Georgia, authorities said. 
Thanks to iPhone sales, Apple beats second-quarter expectations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Thanks to iPhone sales, Apple beats second-quarter expectations
May 4 (UPI) -- Apple reported stronger-than-anticipated iPhone sales on Thursday, beating Wall Street's low expectations for the second quarter.
Prosecutors vow retrial after ex-Tallahassee mayor found not guilty in lying to FBI
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Prosecutors vow retrial after ex-Tallahassee mayor found not guilty in lying to FBI
May 4 (UPI) -- Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum was found not guilty on one count Thursday in a federal trial over charges of lying to the FBI.
U.S. ambassador to Russia says she visited 'wrongly detained' Paul Whalen
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. ambassador to Russia says she visited 'wrongly detained' Paul Whalen
May 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy said Thursday she has visited imprisoned American Paul Whelan at penal colony where he is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges. 
1 of 2 inmates who escaped from Virginia jail recaptured in Mexico
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
1 of 2 inmates who escaped from Virginia jail recaptured in Mexico
May 4 (UPI) -- One of the two men who escaped from a Virginia jail over the weekend has been recaptured in Mexico, according to the FBI.
90,000 BMWs under 'Do Not Drive' warning because of Takata air bags
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
90,000 BMWs under 'Do Not Drive' warning because of Takata air bags
May 4 (UPI) -- BMW issued a "Do Not Drive" warning on Thursday to owners of vehicles built between 2000 and 2006 that have defective air bags.
Bipartisan bill aims to improve climate-related mental health services
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bipartisan bill aims to improve climate-related mental health services
May 4 (UPI) -- Sen. Ed Mackey, D-Mass., and Reps. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., have reintroduced bipartisan legislation aimed at mitigating the mental health toll of the climate crisis.
