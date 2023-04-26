Trending
April 26, 2023 / 8:54 PM

Second U.S. citizen killed in Sudan as fighting continues

By Simon Druker
The White House Wednesday confirmed the death of a second American citizen in Sudan, as violent clashes continue in the Northeast African country. Photo via EPA-EFE
April 26 (UPI) -- The White House on Wednesday confirmed the death of a second American citizen in Sudan, as violent clashes continue in the Northeast African country.

"We can confirm the death of a second American citizen yesterday. We extend our deepest condolences to the family," National Security Adviser John Kirby told reporters by phone Wednesday.

"We continue to make clear at the highest level of our government to the leadership of both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces that they are responsible for ensuring the protection of civilians and noncombatants, including people from third countries and humanitarian staff that are working to save lives."

Officials did not name the citizen or provide further information about how they were killed.

The death comes despite a three-day cease-fire brokered by American officials between the two warring Sudanese factions in an effort to safely evacuate U.S. citizens from the country.

Sudan's military last week said it would help ensure a safe departure of foreign nationals, amid heavy fighting between two generals leading different factions of the Sudanese military.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on both sides to respect the ceasefire.

Kirby said Wednesday he believed the ceasefire was mostly being adhered to, despite reports of continuing gunfire

"I know you've heard that there was a ceasefire that the U.S. brokered started at midnight on the 24th. Although there are some reports of violence and sporadic shelling and firing, we're glad to see that the levels generally appeared, levels of violence generally appear to have gone significantly down. We urge both military factions that fully uphold this ceasefire, and to further extend it," Kirby told reporters Wednesday.

The State Department estimated there are 16,000 Americans in Sudan, many of whom are dual citizens. Around 500 citizens had contacted the U.S. embassy with 55 directly asking for help leaving, The Hill reported, citing congressional sources.

The British government is conducting a major airlift to ensure its citizens are able to leave Sudan safely. Around 300 people have left so far.

