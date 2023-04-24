Foreign nations pull diplomats out of Sudan amid military clashes

1/2

Britain, Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands, Japan, Italy, Germany, France and Canada airlifted and evacuated diplomats, embassy staff and others from Khartoum amid fighting in Sudan. Photo by Bundeswehr/EPA-EFE

April 24 (UPI) -- France, Germany and the European Union have joined the United States, Britain and other countries in pulling diplomatic personnel out of Sudan as fighting between the military and a rival paramilitary group escalated. Clashes between the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces intensified in the capital of Khartoum as an effort to stall violence during a cease-fire last week failed. Advertisement

The United States completed its evacuations of diplomats on Sunday and is working with its allies to help other Americans escape the country. Britain, Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands, Japan, Italy, Germany, France and Canada airlifted and evacuated diplomats, embassy staff and others from Khartoum as well.

"The U.K. has undertaken a military operation to evacuate British Embassy staff from Khartoum, due to escalating violence and threats against foreign diplomats and embassy properties," the British government said in a statement Sunday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said at least 388 people had been evacuated in a flight that brought French citizens and other foreign nationals to Djibouti on Sunday and a subsequent evacuation effort on Monday.

Germany's foreign ministry said it had evacuated 311 foreign nationals and others and was planning additional flights "if the situation on the ground allows."

Some 20 diplomats with the European Union left Khartoum and have returned to their home countries, the alliance's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday.

He added that "many more European citizens" have also been evacuated from Sudan, estimating that more than 1,000 people had made it out of the country.

"It has been a successful operation, but complex," Borrell said.

The Sudan Armed Forces, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, were allies in dethroning Sudan's former dictator in 2019 but have been fighting against each other to control the country since April 15.

The fighting has killed more than 420 people, most of them civilians, with 3,700 others injured, according to the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office of the World Health Organization and the Sudan Doctors' Syndicate.