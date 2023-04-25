Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 25, 2023 / 6:40 AM

Britain begins evacuating citizens from Sudan

By Paul Godfrey
1/2
British Secretary of State James Cleverly said Tuesday that the government was "coordinating an evacuation of British nationals from Sudan." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
British Secretary of State James Cleverly said Tuesday that the government was "coordinating an evacuation of British nationals from Sudan." File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Britain began evacuating an estimated 4,000 of its citizens from Sudan Tuesday, taking advantage of a pause in the fighting from a three-day cease-fire brokered by the United States.

"The U.K. government is coordinating an evacuation of British nationals from Sudan. We have started contacting nationals directly and providing routes for departure out of the country," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a Twitter post.

Advertisement

Family groups with children, the elderly and the sick will be prioritized in the operation from an airfield north of the capital Khartoum with people being instructed not to make their way to the airport until they are contacted and that when they do so it will be at their own risk, according to a Foreign Office travel bulletin.

"We are continuing to work up other options to assist British nationals wanting to leave Sudan, including at other points of exit," the bulletin reads.

Advertisement

Flight tracking services showed the first aircraft -- a Royal Air Force Lockheed C-130J Hercules transport -- departed the airfield just after 5:00 a.m. EDT for a three-hour flight to the RAF's Akrotiri military base in Cyprus. The aircraft was on the ground for around one hour.

Britons are being told to be wary of independent convoys planning to depart Khartoum toward Port Sudan where a Royal Navy frigate is standing off the coast in the Red Sea, with the Foreign Office saying the British Embassy has no involvement with these convoys and any British nationals who join one of the convoys do so at their own risk.

All British diplomatic staff were evacuated from the country in a military operation Monday, which ramped up the pressure on the government to get out the thousands of people left behind in the former British colony.

RELATED U.S. military evacuates American Embassy in Sudan

Rescue missions by the German and French military forces over the past two days have enabled more than 1,000 European Union citizens to escape 10 days of fighting between warring factions within Sudan's military government that killed at least 420 people.

A three-day cease-fire between the rival Sudan Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces came into force at midnight Sudan time following intense negotiations brokered by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Advertisement

The United States, which had an estimated 16,000 citizens in the country, evacuated its diplomatic staff on Sunday, with Navy ships being deployed off the coast of Port Sudan to help Americans who arrive there, according to the Defense Department.

RELATED U.N.'s World Food Program suspends Sudan operations after 3 staff killed

According to the U.S. State Department's latest security alert posted Tuesday, the U.S. government and international partners are assisting U.S. citizens in Port Sudan.

"There are options available to depart Sudan in Port Sudan. For those who are able to depart Port Sudan via ferry, U.S. government officials are also receiving citizens in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia," the alert says.

However, with U.S. officials stressing Monday that it was not standard practice to send in the U.S. military to extract U.S. citizens from trouble spots, the United States has as yet no plans to evacuate Americans.

"Due to the uncertain security situation in Khartoum and closure of the airport, it is not currently safe to undertake a U.S. government-coordinated evacuation of private U.S. citizens," reads the alert.

"However, we remain dedicated to assisting U.S. citizens remaining in Sudan," it says going on to advise Americans in the country to provide their information using an online form to enable authorities to inform them of options to leave Sudan as security conditions permit."

Advertisement

Read More

Warring factions agree to three-day ceasefire in Sudan

Latest Headlines

Washington, Seoul to announce 'major' development on nuclear deterrence
World News // 4 hours ago
Washington, Seoul to announce 'major' development on nuclear deterrence
SEOUL, April 25 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will unveil a "major" update to America's extended nuclear deterrence commitment to its ally during their summit this week, the White House said.
EU sanctions ISIS group in Mozambique
World News // 5 hours ago
EU sanctions ISIS group in Mozambique
April 25 (UPI) -- The European Union has sanctioned an Islamic State-affiliated terrorist group in Mozambique and two of its leaders over violence that has displaced more than a million people in Cabo Delgado.
EU hits Assad's cousins, militia leaders with sanctions over drug trade
World News // 7 hours ago
EU hits Assad's cousins, militia leaders with sanctions over drug trade
April 24 (UPI) -- European lawmakers on Monday blacklisted more than two dozen people, including family members of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Warring factions agree to three-day cease-fire in Sudan
World News // 22 hours ago
Warring factions agree to three-day cease-fire in Sudan
April 24 (UPI) -- Warring military factions in Sudan have agreed to a three-day cease-fire as the United States works to get private citizens and diplomatic personnel out of the country.
Hyundai demos crab-like lateral driving with Ioniq 5
World News // 15 hours ago
Hyundai demos crab-like lateral driving with Ioniq 5
SEOUL, April 24 (UPI) -- Automotive component maker Hyundai Mobis released a video demonstrating for the first time a crab-like, lateral-shifting car.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted at U.N. security meeting
World News // 16 hours ago
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted at U.N. security meeting
April 24 (UPI) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov faced harsh criticism from fellow United Nations ambassadors in New York Monday before delivering a speech as temporary head of the U.N. Security Council.
Driver dead, seven injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem
World News // 17 hours ago
Driver dead, seven injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem
April 24 (UPI) -- At least seven people were wounded after a Palestinian man drove a vehicle into a busy market in Jerusalem, in what police are calling a terrorist attack Monday.
United States, Britain sanction Iranian forces that cracked down on protesters
World News // 18 hours ago
United States, Britain sanction Iranian forces that cracked down on protesters
April 24 (UPI) -- The United States announced a new round of sanctions against Iran on Monday, coupled with similar penalties applied by Britain and the European Union in connection with the country's Morality Police.
EU opens Moldova security mission; China says it 'respects status' of former Soviet republics
World News // 20 hours ago
EU opens Moldova security mission; China says it 'respects status' of former Soviet republics
April 24 (UPI) -- The European Union unveiled a new security mission in Moldova on Monday to assist the former Soviet republic with crisis management and hybrid threats, including cybersecurity and foreign information manipulation.
EU, Norway form a Green Alliance to facilitate the energy transition
World News // 21 hours ago
EU, Norway form a Green Alliance to facilitate the energy transition
April 24 (UPI) -- The European Union and Norway on Monday announced they had agreed on renewed commitments to efforts to combat climate change and promote clean energy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted at U.N. security meeting
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lambasted at U.N. security meeting
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in wake of $787M Dominion Voting settlement
Driver dead, seven injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem
Driver dead, seven injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem
Supreme Court rejects climate bids from oil and gas companies
Supreme Court rejects climate bids from oil and gas companies
Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia
Military spending surges worldwide amid war in Ukraine, tensions in Asia
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement