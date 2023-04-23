Advertisement
U.S. News
April 23, 2023 / 10:24 AM

U.S. military evacuates American Embassy in Sudan

By Adam Schrader
Smoke rises over the city during ongoing fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, Sudan, on Wednesday. Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE
Smoke rises over the city during ongoing fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum, Sudan, on Wednesday. Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE

April 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden late Saturday ordered the U.S. military to extract American diplomats from Sudan as the two warring parties in the country accused each other of hindering efforts to evacuate foreign nationals.

"Today, on my orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract U.S. Government personnel from Khartoum," Biden said in a statement.

Advertisement

"I am proud of the extraordinary commitment of our Embassy staff, who performed their duties with courage and professionalism and embodied America's friendship and connection with the people of Sudan."

Biden said that the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy was a success because of "critical" support from the nations of Djibouti, Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia.

RELATED Sudan's army will help in evacuating foreign nationals as fighting resumes

"I am receiving regular reports from my team on their ongoing work to assist Americans in Sudan, to the extent possible. We are also working closely with our allies and partners in this effort," Biden said.

"This tragic violence in Sudan has already cost the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians. It's unconscionable and it must stop."

Biden added that the evacuation came as the United States "temporarily" suspended operations at the U.S. Embassy.

Advertisement

Among those evacuated by U.S. special forces from Khartoum were six Canadian diplomats, according to a Western official who spoke to The New York Times.

France announced that it was coordinating a rapid evacuation of its diplomatic staff while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also announced that the country's armed forces had completed a "complex and rapid evacuation" of British personnel from its Embassy.

"We are continuing to pursue every avenue to end the bloodshed in Sudan and ensure the safety of British nationals remaining in the country," Sunak said.

RELATED U.N. head implores Sudan's warring sides to agree to Eid cease-fire

"I urge the parties to lay down their arms and implement an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to ensure civilians can leave conflict zones."

Officials in Egypt, which borders Sudan to the north, said in a statement Sunday that the Egyptian Foreign Ministry has also started evacuating Egyptian nationals from Sudan.

Read More

1 American killed amid fighting in Sudan, State Department says

Latest Headlines

Bed, Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy, announces 'winding down' of operations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bed, Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy, announces 'winding down' of operations
April 23 (UPI) -- The home goods retail giant Bed, Bath & Beyond announced Sunday that the company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections and that operations were "winding down."
NAACP sues Mississippi governer over Capitol Police expansion in Jackson
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
NAACP sues Mississippi governer over Capitol Police expansion in Jackson
April 22 (UPI) -- Civil liberties advocates have sued Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves seeking to block the implementation of a new law dramatically expanding the powers of State Capitol Police in the city of Jackson.
Minnesota lawmakers ban conversion therapy, guarantee gender-affirming care
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Minnesota lawmakers ban conversion therapy, guarantee gender-affirming care
April 22 (UPI) -- Minnesota legislators have passed three measures aimed at protecting the rights of people who travel to the state for an abortion, guaranteeing gender-affirming care and banning conversion therapy.
Newsom calls in National Guard to help San Francisco fight fentanyl crisis
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Newsom calls in National Guard to help San Francisco fight fentanyl crisis
April 22 (UPI) -- The city of San Francisco will get help from the California National Guard and other state agencies in its struggle against an ongoing fentanyl crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced.
Alligator rescued from Brooklyn's Prospect Park lake dies at Bronx Zoo
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Alligator rescued from Brooklyn's Prospect Park lake dies at Bronx Zoo
April 22 (UPI) -- An alligator that was found abandoned in the cold waters of New York City's Prospect Park in February is dead after being treated at the Bronx Zoo, staffers have announced.
Minn. police detain man with gun in Mall of America parking lot
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Minn. police detain man with gun in Mall of America parking lot
April 22 (UPI) -- Police in Minnesota arrested a man in the Mall of America parking lot after receiving a call about a person in the area armed with a shotgun.
Alabama education official resigns after gov's criticism of 'woke' training text
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Alabama education official resigns after gov's criticism of 'woke' training text
April 22 (UPI) -- A top Alabama education official has resigned after Gov. Kay Ivey accused her of distributing teacher training textbooks containing "woke concepts."
Tenn. governor announces special legislative session on gun reform
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Tenn. governor announces special legislative session on gun reform
April 22 (UPI) -- Tennesee Gov. Bill Lee has announced plans to call a special legislative session focused on gun reform in the wake of a school shooting in Nashville that killed six people last month.
Recreational pot legalized in Delaware as governor allows bills to become law
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Recreational pot legalized in Delaware as governor allows bills to become law
April 22 (UPI) -- Delaware will become the 22nd U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana after its governor decided to allow two bills already passed by the legislature to become law without his signature.
Manhattan DA, House GOP agree to allow former prosecutor to testify
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Manhattan DA, House GOP agree to allow former prosecutor to testify
April 22 (UPI) -- Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has withdrawn a lawsuit asking the courts to block the House Judiciary Committee from compelling former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to testify.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Conn. highway bridge remains closed after fiery fuel truck crash
Conn. highway bridge remains closed after fiery fuel truck crash
Alabama education official resigns after gov's criticism of 'woke' training text
Alabama education official resigns after gov's criticism of 'woke' training text
Famed Australian comedian Barry Humphries dies at 89
Famed Australian comedian Barry Humphries dies at 89
Recreational pot legalized in Delaware as governor allows bills to become law
Recreational pot legalized in Delaware as governor allows bills to become law
Wreck of WW2-era Japanese vessel found after more than 80 years
Wreck of WW2-era Japanese vessel found after more than 80 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement