Trending
Advertisement
World News
April 26, 2023 / 6:56 AM

Hundreds of Britons evacuated from Sudan, government defends unfilled flights

By Paul Godfrey
1/3
An RAF Lockheed C130J Hercules transport at Larnaca-Akrotiri Airport in Cyprus early Wednesday after touching down from Sudan. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Defense.
An RAF Lockheed C130J Hercules transport at Larnaca-Akrotiri Airport in Cyprus early Wednesday after touching down from Sudan. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Defense.

April 26 (UPI) -- A British military operation to airlift thousands of its citizens out of harm's way in Sudan gathered pace Wednesday as the mid-point of a three-day cease-fire approached amid worries that some aircraft were not full.

Flight tracking services showed a third Royal Air Force Lockheed C-130J Hercules transport touched down at Cyprus' Larnaca Airport just after 3:00 a.m. EDT bringing the number of Britons evacuated to about 300 with more flights scheduled to arrive throughout the day, the Foreign Office said in a Twitter post.

Advertisement

The operation involves more than 1,000 British troops and ground forces have secured the Wadi Saeedna airstrip north of the capital Khartoum from German forces after Berlin's final evacuation flight departed Tuesday night. Downing Street said troops would defend the airfield but all efforts would be made to avoid engaging with local forces.

However, the operation came under fire for the small number of people being brought out from the war-torn former British colony where 11 days of fighting between rival factions of the military government has killed at least 420 people.

RELATED Britain begins evacuating citizens from Sudan

Evacuees arriving in Cyprus told the BBC that reaching the airfield had been difficult because of a lack of help from the British government, while others still in Sudan said they had not taken up the offer because they did not want to leave behind elderly or sick relatives who were not eligible for evacuation.

Advertisement

The government defended the operation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying it was the right decision to prioritize diplomatic staff, all of whom were evacuated Sunday, "because they were being targeted."

"The security situation on the ground in Sudan is complicated, it is volatile and we wanted to make sure we could put in place processes that are going to work for people, that are going to be safe and effective," said Sunak.

RELATED Warring factions agree to three-day cease-fire in Sudan

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace acknowledged that there was "some risk that some of the planes are not full," as there were "not thousands at the gate" as was the case during the August 2021 airlift from Kabul as American and NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization warned of a "huge biological risk" from a laboratory captured by Sudanese paramilitaries and that the exclusion of staff and power cuts made it impossible to properly manage biological material, including polio, measles and cholera isolates.

CNN reported a high-ranking medical source as saying that the National Public Health Laboratory had been taken over by fighters of the Rapid Response Forces, one of the two military groups vying for control of the country.

RELATED U.S. military evacuates American Embassy in Sudan

The WHO's representative in Sudan, Nima Saeed Abid, said the situation was "extremely dangerous because we have polio isolates in the lab, we have measles isolates in the lab, we have cholera isolates in the lab."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Taliban reportedly kill ISIS leader behind 2021 bombing that killed 13 U.S. soldiers
World News // 11 hours ago
Taliban reportedly kill ISIS leader behind 2021 bombing that killed 13 U.S. soldiers
April 25 (UPI) -- The Taliban said Tuesday it carried out an operation that killed an ISIS leader responsible for plotting a pair of explosions in Afghanistan in 2021 that left 13 U.S. service members among the dead.
Britain begins evacuating citizens from Sudan
World News // 1 day ago
Britain begins evacuating citizens from Sudan
April 25 (UPI) -- Britain began evacuating an estimated 4,000 of its citizens Tuesday from war-torn Sudan, taking advantage of a pause in the fighting from a three-day cease-fire brokered by the United States.
Murdoch company settled with Prince William on hacking claims, Harry says
World News // 17 hours ago
Murdoch company settled with Prince William on hacking claims, Harry says
April 25 (UPI) -- New court filings in the U.K. say that a Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper secretly paid Prince William a large amount of money to settle a phone-hacking claim.
Russian strike on Kharkiv region museum kills two
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian strike on Kharkiv region museum kills two
April 25 (UPI) -- A Russian missile strike on a history museum in Kupyansk in Ukraine's Kharkiv region killed two people on Tuesday, according to officials.
Colombia deports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to Miami
World News // 19 hours ago
Colombia deports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to Miami
April 25 (UPI) -- Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido arrived in Miami Tuesday after he was deported by Colombian authorities who said he crossed their border illegally to attend a conference on Venezuela in the country.
Mexican Navy seizes 19,000 pounds of meth inside tequila bottles
World News // 20 hours ago
Mexican Navy seizes 19,000 pounds of meth inside tequila bottles
April 25 (UPI) -- The Mexican Navy discovered more than 19,000 pounds of meth hidden inside 11,520 bottles of tequila.
Netanyahu appeals to Israeli brotherhood in Remembrance Day address
World News // 21 hours ago
Netanyahu appeals to Israeli brotherhood in Remembrance Day address
April 25 (UPI) -- Israelis paused on Tuesday in recognition of Remembrance Day, or Memorial Day, to honor those who have died from war and terrorism, despite the political turmoil that has engulfed the country in past months.
Britain unveils legislation aimed at big tech, boosting consumer protection online
World News // 21 hours ago
Britain unveils legislation aimed at big tech, boosting consumer protection online
April 25 (UPI) -- Britain unveiled new anti-trust legislation Tuesday aimed at protecting consumers from being ripped off online and boosting competition in the digital market, currently dominated by a handful of players.
Bodies of 58 people found in Kenya linked to religious cult
World News // 22 hours ago
Bodies of 58 people found in Kenya linked to religious cult
April 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Kenya said that 58 people have been confirmed dead during an investigation into a cult whose followers appear to have starved themselves to death.
China drops COVID-19 PCR test requirement for travelers
World News // 22 hours ago
China drops COVID-19 PCR test requirement for travelers
April 25 (UPI) -- Those traveling to China will no longer have to provide PCR test results, the country said on Tuesday, removing a major hurdle for visitors since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence
Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence
President Joe Biden officially announces 2024 re-election bid
President Joe Biden officially announces 2024 re-election bid
Colombia deports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to Miami
Colombia deports Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to Miami
Mexican Navy seizes 19,000 pounds of meth inside tequila bottles
Mexican Navy seizes 19,000 pounds of meth inside tequila bottles
China drops COVID-19 PCR test requirement for travelers
China drops COVID-19 PCR test requirement for travelers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement