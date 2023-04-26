Hundreds of Britons evacuated from Sudan, government defends unfilled flights

1/3

An RAF Lockheed C130J Hercules transport at Larnaca-Akrotiri Airport in Cyprus early Wednesday after touching down from Sudan. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Defense.

April 26 (UPI) -- A British military operation to airlift thousands of its citizens out of harm's way in Sudan gathered pace Wednesday as the mid-point of a three-day cease-fire approached amid worries that some aircraft were not full. Flight tracking services showed a third Royal Air Force Lockheed C-130J Hercules transport touched down at Cyprus' Larnaca Airport just after 3:00 a.m. EDT bringing the number of Britons evacuated to about 300 with more flights scheduled to arrive throughout the day, the Foreign Office said in a Twitter post. Advertisement

The operation involves more than 1,000 British troops and ground forces have secured the Wadi Saeedna airstrip north of the capital Khartoum from German forces after Berlin's final evacuation flight departed Tuesday night. Downing Street said troops would defend the airfield but all efforts would be made to avoid engaging with local forces.

However, the operation came under fire for the small number of people being brought out from the war-torn former British colony where 11 days of fighting between rival factions of the military government has killed at least 420 people.

Evacuees arriving in Cyprus told the BBC that reaching the airfield had been difficult because of a lack of help from the British government, while others still in Sudan said they had not taken up the offer because they did not want to leave behind elderly or sick relatives who were not eligible for evacuation.

The government defended the operation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying it was the right decision to prioritize diplomatic staff, all of whom were evacuated Sunday, "because they were being targeted."

"The security situation on the ground in Sudan is complicated, it is volatile and we wanted to make sure we could put in place processes that are going to work for people, that are going to be safe and effective," said Sunak.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace acknowledged that there was "some risk that some of the planes are not full," as there were "not thousands at the gate" as was the case during the August 2021 airlift from Kabul as American and NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization warned of a "huge biological risk" from a laboratory captured by Sudanese paramilitaries and that the exclusion of staff and power cuts made it impossible to properly manage biological material, including polio, measles and cholera isolates.

CNN reported a high-ranking medical source as saying that the National Public Health Laboratory had been taken over by fighters of the Rapid Response Forces, one of the two military groups vying for control of the country.

The WHO's representative in Sudan, Nima Saeed Abid, said the situation was "extremely dangerous because we have polio isolates in the lab, we have measles isolates in the lab, we have cholera isolates in the lab."