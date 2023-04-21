Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 21, 2023 / 2:35 PM

CEOs of major insulin producers to testify before Senate on $35 price cap

By Matt Bernardini
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced Friday that the CEOs of major insulin producers will testify to the Senate next month. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced Friday that the CEOs of major insulin producers will testify to the Senate next month. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Friday that CEOs from the major insulin manufacturers, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi will testify at a hearing next month.

The three companies, which collectively produce 90% of the world's insulin supply, will testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, regarding their plans to make insulin more affordable May 10, Sanders, I-Vt., said in a statement.

Advertisement

"As a result of public outrage and strong grassroots efforts, major pharmaceutical companies recently announced that they would be substantially reducing the price of insulin," Sanders said. "That's an important step forward. We must make certain, however, that those price reductions go into effect in a way that results in every American getting the insulin they need at an affordable price."

Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi have each announced plans to cut the price of insulin to $35.

RELATED Type 2 diabetes linked to diet of too many 'bad' carbs, too much meat

The announcements came amid the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, which caps insulin costs at $35 per month for people with Medicare, and a campaign by President Joe Biden to pressure drug companies to lower prices.

Advertisement

Sanders and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., have also introduced legislation that would cap the list price of insulin at $20.

In addition to insulin price, Sanders said that the focus should be on lowering the cost of all prescription drugs.

RELATED Few Americans on Medicaid receive residential treatment for opioid addiction

"The United States cannot continue to pay, by far, the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs while drug companies and PBMs make billions in profits," Sanders said. "That's what this hearing is all about."

The May 10 hearing will also feature testimony from pharmacy benefit managers such as CVS Health, Express Scripts and OptumRX.

RELATED Sanofi cuts insulin cost to $35, third major drug company to do so

Latest Headlines

FTC final order: HomeAdvisor must pay $7.2 million for deceptive practices
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
FTC final order: HomeAdvisor must pay $7.2 million for deceptive practices
April 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. federal trade Commission said Friday that HomeAdvisor must pay $7.2 million to settle allegations that it deceived service providers using misleading tactics selling home improvement project leads.
Abortion proponents, foes await Supreme Court decision on mifepristone
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Abortion proponents, foes await Supreme Court decision on mifepristone
April 21 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court will determine by Friday evening if the availability of mifepristone will be cut nationwide, severely limiting access to medical abortions in the country.
Rutgers unions consider return to picket lines as they say talks stall
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rutgers unions consider return to picket lines as they say talks stall
April 21 (UPI) -- Unions at Rutgers University representing faculty and adjunct professors are contemplating going back on the picket line six days after ending one of the largest education strikes in history as contract talks stall.
Twitter drops 'state-affiliated media' labels for NPR, others
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Twitter drops 'state-affiliated media' labels for NPR, others
April 21 (UPI) -- Twitter removed the "state-affiliated media" label from the accounts of U.S.-based outlets NPR and PBS Friday. The company also removed the labels for outlets funded by authoritarian governments like China and Russia.
Florida high school, college students plan walkout over 'don't say gay' law
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida high school, college students plan walkout over 'don't say gay' law
April 21 (UPI) -- Organizers of a fight against a Florida law that bans discussing sexual orientation or identity in the classroom have planned a school walkout and rallies in four cities on Friday.
Conservative commentator Larry Elder announces 2024 bid for White House
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Conservative commentator Larry Elder announces 2024 bid for White House
April 21 (UPI) -- Larry Elder, the conservative talk-radio host who came up short in a failed vote to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom two years ago, announced Thursday that he will seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
California to deliver all of requested water supplies for first time in 17 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California to deliver all of requested water supplies for first time in 17 years
April 21 (UPI) -- With reservoirs close to full capacity and snowmelt runoff beginning, California's Department of Water Resources expects to deliver 100% of the state's requested water supplies for the first time in 17 years.
AAA: Gas prices should follow oil and move lower
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
AAA: Gas prices should follow oil and move lower
April 21 (UPI) -- If the direction of crude oil prices is any indication, the price at the pump for consumers should start to move lower, motor club AAA said.
Tesla increases prices on high-end Model S and X
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tesla increases prices on high-end Model S and X
April 21 (UPI) -- After taking stock market hits for lowering prices on some of its electric vehicle models this year, Tesla announced on Friday it will increase prices on its high-end Model S and Model X vehicles.
Joe Biden signs executive order on environmental justice for communities
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Joe Biden signs executive order on environmental justice for communities
April 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday aimed at protecting vital resources in minority communities as part of a series of announcements to highlight government efforts to fight climate change.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

American Airlines employee dies on tarmac of Austin int'l airport
American Airlines employee dies on tarmac of Austin int'l airport
North Korea says nuclear status is 'final and irreversible'
North Korea says nuclear status is 'final and irreversible'
For trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
For trial on rape allegations, judge rejects Trump request to tell jury he's 'excused'
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
Trump ally Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5 million for election allegation challenge
18 charged with COVID-19 fraud schemes
18 charged with COVID-19 fraud schemes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement