Trending
Advertisement
Health News
March 16, 2023 / 7:27 PM

Sanofi cuts insulin cost to $35, third major drug company to do so

By Joe Fisher
1/3
A third drug company is cutting the price of insulin to $35, following competitors Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk in heeding pressure from the Biden administration. File Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE
A third drug company is cutting the price of insulin to $35, following competitors Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk in heeding pressure from the Biden administration. File Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

March 16 (UPI) -- A third drug company is cutting the price of insulin to $35, following competitors Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk in heeding pressure from the Biden administration.

Sanofi's Lantus insulin injection will see its price cut by 78%, the company announced Thursday. The out-of-pocket cost for all patients will be $35. It is also slashing the price of its short-acting insulin injection Apidra by 70%.

Advertisement

Sanofi, along with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, produce 90% of the world's insulin supply, according to USA Today.

"Sanofi believes that no one should struggle to pay for their insulin, and we are proud of our continued actions to improve access and affordability for millions of patients for many years," Olivier Bogillot, Sanofi's head of U.S. general medicines, said in a statement. "We launched our unbranded biologic for Lantus at 60 percent less than the Lantus list price in June 2022 but, despite this pioneering low-price approach, the health system was unable to take advantage of it due to its inherent structural challenges."

RELATED In Nevada speech, President Joe Biden urges cheaper prescription drugs, says 'more coming'

"We are pleased to see others join our efforts to help patients as we now accelerate the transformation of the U.S. insulin market," Bogillot continued. "Our decision to cut the list price of our lead insulin needs to be coupled with broader change to the overall system to actually drive savings for patients at the pharmacy counter."

Advertisement

The wave of price cuts to insulin by the three biggest producers follows the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act which caps insulin costs at $35 for people with Medicare. Since announcing the act, President Joe Biden has continued to pressure drug companies to bring down their prices.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., introduced a bill last week to take Biden's plan even further, limiting the cost of insulin to $20 per vial.

RELATED Novo Nordisk becomes latest pharmaceutical giant to cut insulin prices

"There is no reason why Americans should pay the highest prices in the world for insulin -- in some cases, 10 times as much as people in other countries," Sanders said in a statement.

RELATED Drugmaker Eli Lilly capping monthly insulin costs at $35

Latest Headlines

Advisory panel recommends full FDA approval for COVID-19 medication Paxlovid
Health News // 54 minutes ago
Advisory panel recommends full FDA approval for COVID-19 medication Paxlovid
March 16 (UPI) -- A panel of independent advisors Thursday recommended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration give full approval to COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid, produced by Pfizer.
Common meat-free proteins may trigger soybean, peanut allergies, study says
Health News // 6 hours ago
Common meat-free proteins may trigger soybean, peanut allergies, study says
March 16 (UPI) -- A new study that looked at common, meat-free alternatives created with legumes found they can trigger peanut and soybean allergies in some people. Researchers said that should signal a warning.
Fertility treatment is safe for women with MS, study shows
Health News // 9 hours ago
Fertility treatment is safe for women with MS, study shows
Women with multiple sclerosis who want to undergo fertility treatment can do so without worry, according to a new study.
Older adults often avoid bringing up memory issues with their doctors
Health News // 9 hours ago
Older adults often avoid bringing up memory issues with their doctors
Alzheimer's is one of the most common and serious diseases of aging, yet many older adults with memory issues are not telling their doctors about their struggles.
Too few antibiotics in pipeline, World Health Organization review warns
Health News // 1 day ago
Too few antibiotics in pipeline, World Health Organization review warns
March 15 (UPI) -- A new analysis of drugs under development shows that too few antibiotics needed to handle potentially dangerous pathogens are being developed.
FDA panel to consider full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid
Health News // 1 day ago
FDA panel to consider full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid
March 15 (UPI) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel will discuss whether to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid for full approval during a meeting Thursday.
More Black patients die of pulmonary fibrosis at younger ages
Health News // 1 day ago
More Black patients die of pulmonary fibrosis at younger ages
Black patients are dying of pulmonary fibrosis, a devastating disease marked by progressive scarring of the lungs, at significantly younger ages than White patients.
Americans are eating more foods with additives
Health News // 1 day ago
Americans are eating more foods with additives
Americans are eating more food additives, according to a new study that found about 60% of foods they purchase contain coloring or flavoring agents, preservatives and sweeteners.
Most medical debt in America is owed to hospitals
Health News // 1 day ago
Most medical debt in America is owed to hospitals
When Americans have medical debt, it's typically to a hospital, according to new research.
Analysis: Mediterranean diet cuts women's cardiovascular disease, death risk almost 25%
Health News // 2 days ago
Analysis: Mediterranean diet cuts women's cardiovascular disease, death risk almost 25%
March 14 (UPI) -- Studies that looked at more than 700,000 women in the United States and Europe found those who dedicated themselves to eating a Mediterranean diet cut their risk of cardiovascular disease and death by nearly 25%.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Too few antibiotics in pipeline, World Health Organization review warns
Too few antibiotics in pipeline, World Health Organization review warns
Anti-nausea drug used in pregnancies decades ago linked to colon cancer
Anti-nausea drug used in pregnancies decades ago linked to colon cancer
Fewer older Americans report feeling lonely
Fewer older Americans report feeling lonely
Common meat-free proteins may trigger soybean, peanut allergies, study says
Common meat-free proteins may trigger soybean, peanut allergies, study says
FDA panel to consider full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid
FDA panel to consider full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement