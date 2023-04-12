Trending
Advertisement
Health News
April 12, 2023 / 10:05 AM

Few Americans on Medicaid receive residential treatment for opioid addiction

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Some states provided residential treatment for up to 14.6% of Medicaid enrollees with opioid use disorder, and others only allowed 0.3% to access rehab, a recent study found. Photo by tiyowprasetyo/Pixabay
Some states provided residential treatment for up to 14.6% of Medicaid enrollees with opioid use disorder, and others only allowed 0.3% to access rehab, a recent study found. Photo by tiyowprasetyo/Pixabay

The United States is in the middle of an opioid crisis, yet new research shows that only about 7% of Americans on Medicaid who have opioid use disorder receive residential treatment.

This means that many people who could potentially benefit from what is more commonly known as "rehab" aren't getting the care they need to help them with their addiction.

Advertisement

"We know residential care is important when it's done right ... and when it's evidence-based. We know it's incredibly important to engaging people in their recovery from opioid use disorder," said study corresponding author Lindsay Allen. She is a health economist and assistant professor of emergency medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago.

"And Medicaid is a major payer. It's the biggest payer of opioid use disorder treatment nationally because so many individuals with OUD [opioid use disorder] are covered by Medicaid," Allen continued.

Advertisement

Making direct comparisons of access to residential OUD treatment can be difficult because states code or define programs differently.

But the researchers used a research network that standardized data for nine states that represent about 14.9 million people, including 20% of all Medicaid enrollees.

Using an apples-to-apples comparisons of data, the investigators discovered that usage of residential treatment for OUD varied widely, depending on the state.

RELATED Overdose deaths among seniors soar over past 2 decades, UCLA study finds

While some states provided residential treatment for up to 14.6% of Medicaid enrollees with OUD, others only allowed 0.3% to access rehab.

Allen said the differences were disconcerting.

Among the benefits of having standardized data is providing information about where and what policies need to be targeted, she said.

RELATED Anti-addiction drug buprenorphine may cut risk of fatal overdose

The states that were part of the study were Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Dr. Sarah Wakeman, medical director for substance use disorder at Mass General Brigham, in Boston.

Yet, there isn't convincing evidence that residential treatment is best for treating OUD, she said, noting that many residential programs don't offer medication to treat OUD, or even prohibit them.

What is best is treating a patient with an opioid agonist, such as methadone and buprenorphine, Wakeman said, comparing this to providing insulin to someone with diabetes. The medications are misunderstood and deeply stigmatized, she said.

Advertisement

"They restore normal functioning. They allow a person to feel well again, to not experience cravings or an urge to want to use opioids, to not experience withdrawal and to just get on with their life," Wakeman said. "And they've been shown in literally hundreds of studies over decades to reduce the recurrence of opioid use disorder and reduce both overdose-specific mortality and all-cause mortality."

Residential treatment may be helpful for someone who has experienced significant consequences from their opioid disorder, who has not successfully stabilized in an outpatient treatment setting or who is also addicted to other substances, said Dr. Larissa Mooney, director in the division of addiction psychiatry at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine in Los Angeles.

However, even in residential treatment, medication for OUD needs to be offered, Mooney said.

"The most robust treatments for opioid use disorder are FDA-approved medications, which include buprenorphine, methadone and extended-release naltrexone," Mooney said.

Managing co-occurring psychiatric disorders, such as depression or anxiety, is also an important part of addiction recovery, she said.

"With support and access to medication treatment, many people can achieve remission from opioid use disorder. Individual paths to recovery vary widely, so we need to ensure access to as many treatment options as possible," Mooney said.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has more on the opioid crisis in the United States.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

FDA approves over-the-counter sales of Narcan nasal spray

Latest Headlines

Sexually transmitted infections continue to rise, CDC says
Health News // 19 hours ago
Sexually transmitted infections continue to rise, CDC says
April 11 (UPI) -- Sexually transmitted infections hit a record high in 2021, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Study suggests curbing opioid prescriptions won't raise suicide rates
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study suggests curbing opioid prescriptions won't raise suicide rates
Over the past few years, the escalating opioid crisis has touched off a complex debate about how best to reign in suicide risk among patients who are prescribed the addictive painkillers.
Medicaid 'cliff' keeps many seniors from seeking healthcare
Health News // 1 day ago
Medicaid 'cliff' keeps many seniors from seeking healthcare
The so-called "Medicaid cliff" is a perennial threat for millions of American seniors whose incomes put them just above the poverty line.
Mint-flavored e-cigarettes more damaging to lungs, vaping study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Mint-flavored e-cigarettes more damaging to lungs, vaping study finds
April 10 (UPI) -- A new report, released by the University of Pittsburgh, found smoking mint-flavored e-cigarettes is associated with poorer lung function compared to menthol-free vaping.
Justice Department seeks judicial stay to keep abortion drug available
Health News // 1 day ago
Justice Department seeks judicial stay to keep abortion drug available
April 10 (UPI) -- The Justice Department and pharmaceutical company Danco Laboratories have requested an appeals court block a federal judge's ruling that would suspend the approval of mifepristone, a widely used abortion pill.
Intermittent fasting may prevent Type 2 diabetes
Health News // 1 day ago
Intermittent fasting may prevent Type 2 diabetes
New research suggests that intermittent fasting may beat low-calorie diets when it comes to preventing Type 2 diabetes in high-risk people.
ChatGPT may offer accurate answers to breast cancer questions
Health News // 1 day ago
ChatGPT may offer accurate answers to breast cancer questions
ChatGPT, the AI chatbot everyone is talking about, can often give reliable answers to questions about breast cancer, a new study finds. But it's not yet ready to replace your physician.
Implant may treat low blood pressure after spinal cord injury
Health News // 1 day ago
Implant may treat low blood pressure after spinal cord injury
Dangerously low blood pressure is considered an "invisible" consequence of paralysis. Now, a new implant has been developed that treats the problem by delivering electrical stimulation to a group of spinal neurons.
Focusing on pets may help people quit smoking
Health News // 1 day ago
Focusing on pets may help people quit smoking
When smokers search social media for anti-tobacco information, they tend to engage most with posts about the risk of secondhand smoke on their pets, a new study reveals.
Sleep apnea may affect brain health of men
Health News // 2 days ago
Sleep apnea may affect brain health of men
A small, new study suggests sleep apnea may prompt a decline in brain health among middle-aged men who have no other significant health issues.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Medicaid 'cliff' keeps many seniors from seeking healthcare
Medicaid 'cliff' keeps many seniors from seeking healthcare
Sexually transmitted infections continue to rise, CDC says
Sexually transmitted infections continue to rise, CDC says
Sleep apnea may affect brain health of men
Sleep apnea may affect brain health of men
Mint-flavored e-cigarettes more damaging to lungs, vaping study finds
Mint-flavored e-cigarettes more damaging to lungs, vaping study finds
Too much screen time may raise risk of mental health disorders among kids
Too much screen time may raise risk of mental health disorders among kids
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement