Advertisement
U.S. News
March 12, 2023 / 11:42 PM

Days after Silicon Valley Bank fails, regulators close Signature Bank

By Darryl Coote
The Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that no losses by Silicon Valley Bank or Signature Bank will be borne by depositors. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI
The Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that no losses by Silicon Valley Bank or Signature Bank will be borne by depositors. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Regulators shut down New York's Signature Bank on Sunday, the second bank to be shuttered in a matter of days, with President Joe Biden attempting to assuage fears over the stability of the financial system by vowing to continue efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation.

Signature Bank -- a state-charted, federal-insured crypto industry lender based in New York City -- was closed by state bank regulators Sunday in an effort "to protect depositors," New York Department of Financial Services Superintendent Adrienne Harris said in a statement.

Advertisement

According to state records, Signature Bank has $110.3 billion in total assets and some $88.6 billion in total deposits as of Dec. 31.

The bank's closure comes after California's Silicon Valley Bank, a tech startup lender, became the first major bank to fail in more than two years by being forced to close its doors by state regulators on Friday, and after Silvergate Bank, another major California-based crypto bank, said that it would "wind down operations" and begin the process of voluntary liquidation on Wednesday.

RELATED Treasury Secretary Yellen says no bailout for Silicon Valley Bank

While Silvergate said its plan includes full repayment for all depositors, the dissolution of Silicon Valley Bank raised concerns over the weekend about who would bear the financial loss, with the federal government on Sunday stating all depositors will have access to their money from Monday.

Advertisement

"No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer," the U.S. Treasury in a joint statement with the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

All depositors of Signature Bank will also "be made whole," they vowed. "As with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, no losses will be borne by the taxpayer."

RELATED Treasury Department approves $350M for small businesses in 4 states

"Shareholders and certain unsecured debtholders will be protected," the agencies said, adding that senior management at Signature Bank has been removed.

As required by law, any losses to the Deposit Insurance Fund to support uninsured depositors will be recovered by a special assessment on banks.

In an attempt to calm worries concerning the entire financial system, the federal agencies were adamant that it "remains resilient and on a solid foundation" due to reforms put in place following the 2008 financial crisis.

RELATED Biden administration announces $339 million to support small business growth across U.S.

The Fed on Sunday also announced the creation of an emergency lending program to ensure banks have funding available to "meet the needs of all their depositors."

Biden, who directed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank be closed, said their shuttering ensures that taxpayer dollars will not be put at risk. He also vowed to hold to account "those responsible for this mess."

Advertisement

"The American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them," he said in a statement.

The president said he will deliver remarks Monday on "how we will maintain a resilient banking system to protect our historic economic recovery."

Latest Headlines

Treasury Secretary Yellen says no bailout for Silicon Valley Bank
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Treasury Secretary Yellen says no bailout for Silicon Valley Bank
March 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Silicon Valley Bank's collapse will not warrant a government bailout.
8 dead after boats purportedly carrying migrants capsize off California
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
8 dead after boats purportedly carrying migrants capsize off California
March 12 (UPI) -- At least eight people are dead after two boats began to capsize off the coast of San Diego, believed to be smuggling migrants.
Ukrainian artists petition to leave country as U.S. returns Ukrainian artifacts seized from Russia
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ukrainian artists petition to leave country as U.S. returns Ukrainian artifacts seized from Russia
March 12 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian Culture Ministry has responded to petitions by artists to leave the country amid the war with Russia as the United States returned artifacts to Ukraine seized from Russia.
13-year-old boy stabs 14-year-old sister in New York
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
13-year-old boy stabs 14-year-old sister in New York
March 12 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old boy in New York City allegedly stabbed his 14-year-old sister multiple times with a steak knife.
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
March 12 (UPI) -- Madison Square Garden, the famed Manhattan arena, may lose its liquor license amid an escalating feud between regulators and the venue's parent company.
Texas House unveils bill giving state authority to 'repel,' return migrants from Mexico
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Texas House unveils bill giving state authority to 'repel,' return migrants from Mexico
March 12 (UPI) -- Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan threw his support behind a striking border security bill that would create a state unit of officers empowered to "repel" and arrest migrants crossing the border.
Mike Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Mike Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Jan. 6 riot
March 12 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence said history will hold Donald Trump "accountable" for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in his starkest remarks yet on the former president.
Texas lawmaker files bills to lift ban on selling liquor on Sundays
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas lawmaker files bills to lift ban on selling liquor on Sundays
March 11 (UPI) -- Texas may soon lift its longtime ban on selling liquor on Sundays after a lawmaker filed a bill to end the prohibition.
Minnesota man turns himself in after beating alleged child abuser to death
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Minnesota man turns himself in after beating alleged child abuser to death
March 11 (UPI) -- A Minnesota man turned himself over to police shortly after he beat a man to death who he alleged had abused children.
Texas urges residents not to travel to Mexico for spring break
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas urges residents not to travel to Mexico for spring break
March 11 (UPI) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an advisory Friday urging residents not to travel to Mexico for spring break after four people were kidnapped and two of them were found dead.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
Minnesota man turns himself in after beating alleged child abuser to death
Minnesota man turns himself in after beating alleged child abuser to death
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
Russian Patriarch Kirill blasts Ukraine for ordering church to leave Kyiv monastery
13-year-old boy stabs 14-year-old sister in New York
13-year-old boy stabs 14-year-old sister in New York
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement