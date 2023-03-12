Advertisement
U.S. News
March 12, 2023 / 4:15 PM

Treasury Secretary Yellen says no bailout for Silicon Valley Bank

By Joe Fisher
1/2
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse will not warrant a government bailout. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse will not warrant a government bailout. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Silicon Valley Bank's collapse will not warrant a government bailout.

Yellen appeared on Face the Nation on CBS Sunday, where she discussed the role the government should play when a financial institution fails.

Advertisement

Yellen said Silicon Valley Bank's shutdown differs from the string of banks that were bailed out during the 2008 economic crisis because of reforms that have been made since.

"Well let me be clear that during the financial crisis, there were investors and owners of systemic large banks that were bailed out, and we're certainly not looking," she said.

RELATED Authorities shut down Silicon Valley Bank, first such failure since 2020

"And the reforms that have been put in place means that we're not going to do that again. But we are concerned about depositors and are focused on trying to meet their needs."

The California Department of Financial Protection closed SVB on Friday, marking the largest bank closing since Washington Mutual in 2008 and the first FDIC-insured bank to close since Almena State Bank in 2020.

Yellen said the Treasury Department is monitoring the situation closely, in part to identify and avert any potential ripple effects to other banking systems.

Advertisement

"Let me just say that we want to make sure that the troubles that exist at one bank don't create contagion to others that are sound," Yellen said.

Because SVB is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., insured customers are expected to receive payments of up to $250,000 beginning on Monday. CBS's Margaret Brennan said about 85% of its customers are not insured.

The bank largely served the tech industry. Yellen said how that industry will be impacted will depend on how the closure of the bank is ultimately resolved. She said she expects some type of government action to be taken in a "timely" way, but would not expound on what deal would be made or when.

RELATED Biden says 'economic plan is working' as U.S. added 311,000 jobs in February

"I would say that although the tech sector has been suffering from a downturn, and it's had some significant layoffs," the secretary said.

"The problems of this bank, from reporting about its situation, suggest that because we're in a higher interest rate environment, assets that it holds, many of which are Treasury assets, or mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by the government lose market value, and the problems of the tech sector aren't at the heart of the problems of this bank."

Advertisement

As for the economy at large, Yellen said she believes it is in good shape.

Read More

Treasury Department approves $350M for small businesses in 4 states

Latest Headlines

8 dead after boats purportedly carrying migrants capsize off California
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
8 dead after boats purportedly carrying migrants capsize off California
March 12 (UPI) -- At least eight people are dead after two boats began to capsize off the coast of San Diego, believed to be smuggling migrants.
Ukrainian artists petition to leave country as U.S. returns Ukrainian artifacts seized from Russia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ukrainian artists petition to leave country as U.S. returns Ukrainian artifacts seized from Russia
March 12 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian Culture Ministry has responded to petitions by artists to leave the country amid the war with Russia as the United States returned artifacts to Ukraine seized from Russia.
13-year-old boy stabs 14-year-old sister in New York
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
13-year-old boy stabs 14-year-old sister in New York
March 12 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old boy in New York City allegedly stabbed his 14-year-old sister multiple times with a steak knife.
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
March 12 (UPI) -- Madison Square Garden, the famed Manhattan arena, may lose its liquor license amid an escalating feud between regulators and the venue's parent company.
Texas House unveils bill giving state authority to 'repel,' return migrants from Mexico
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas House unveils bill giving state authority to 'repel,' return migrants from Mexico
March 12 (UPI) -- Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan threw his support behind a striking border security bill that would create a state unit of officers empowered to "repel" and arrest migrants crossing the border.
Mike Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Mike Pence says history will hold Trump 'accountable' for Jan. 6 riot
March 12 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence said history will hold Donald Trump "accountable" for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in his starkest remarks yet on the former president.
Texas lawmaker files bills to lift ban on selling liquor on Sundays
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Texas lawmaker files bills to lift ban on selling liquor on Sundays
March 11 (UPI) -- Texas may soon lift its longtime ban on selling liquor on Sundays after a lawmaker filed a bill to end the prohibition.
Minnesota man turns himself in after beating alleged child abuser to death
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Minnesota man turns himself in after beating alleged child abuser to death
March 11 (UPI) -- A Minnesota man turned himself over to police shortly after he beat a man to death who he alleged had abused children.
Texas urges residents not to travel to Mexico for spring break
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Texas urges residents not to travel to Mexico for spring break
March 11 (UPI) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an advisory Friday urging residents not to travel to Mexico for spring break after four people were kidnapped and two of them were found dead.
Mich. man who threatened Biden, Whitmer charged with firearms violation
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Mich. man who threatened Biden, Whitmer charged with firearms violation
March 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan man accused of threatening Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and President Joe Biden has been charged for illegally owning several firearms, authorities say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Husband, wife, suspected stalker found dead in Seattle-area home
Husband, wife, suspected stalker found dead in Seattle-area home
Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
Russian official hits back after analysts assert that she confirmed Kremlin infighting
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
New York moves to strip Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall of liquor licenses
Minnesota man turns himself in after beating alleged child abuser to death
Minnesota man turns himself in after beating alleged child abuser to death
Pope Francis takes stance against gender ideologies that 'blur differences' between men, women
Pope Francis takes stance against gender ideologies that 'blur differences' between men, women
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement