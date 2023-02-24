Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 24, 2023 / 11:22 AM

Biden administration announces $339 million to support small business growth across U.S.

By A.L. Lee
Since 2021, President Joe Biden's administration has used the American Rescue Plan to issue federal funds to help promote small business expansion throughout the country and the U.S. territories. File photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
Since 2021, President Joe Biden's administration has used the American Rescue Plan to issue federal funds to help promote small business expansion throughout the country and the U.S. territories. File photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Three states and two U.S. territories have been approved to receive $339 million in new federal funding as part of the Biden administration's continuing effort to support small businesses across America.

The Treasury Department announced the move Thursday, saying the government will issue the funds to Arkansas, Guam, Rhode Island, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Wisconsin.

Advertisement

The money is provided through the State Small Business Credit Initiative, which was extended by President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan of 2021. Since Biden signed the act, his administration has approved more than $6.6 billion in federal dollars exclusively for small business expansion.

"This is an historic investment in entrepreneurship, small business growth, and innovation through the American Rescue Plan that will help reduce barriers to capital access for traditionally underserved communities," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in announcing the government's latest effort to increase funding to "promote equitable economic growth across the country."

RELATED Puerto Rico to get $109M in federal small business funding

The SSBCI, which was created in 2010, has helped level the playing field for rising entrepreneurs by providing nearly $10 billion to dozens of states to increase access to the marketplace, especially in economically challenged communities that have struggled to reemerge from the pandemic.

Advertisement

The Treasury has already set aside $2.5 billion in funding and incentives to support cash-strapped businesses across the country, which are expected to be sweetened by private investments that offset some of the dollars spent by taxpayers.

The new injection of cash will provide "small business owners with the resources they need to sustainably grow and thrive," the Treasury said in a statement.

RELATED In Wisconsin, Biden touts his administration's economic successes, job creation

The government said its efforts came in response to data that showed more than 10 million Americans filed applications to launch a new business during the past two years, which was an all-time record.

The Biden White House saw an opportunity to employ the Obama-era policy to reenergize a sagging U.S. economy and take advantage of a nationwide small business boom that could potentially boost the middle class.

"The work Treasury has done through SSBCI's implementation process to help these funds reach traditionally underserved small businesses and entrepreneurs will continue to be critical to ensuring the small business boom lifts up communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," the Treasury Department statement said.

Earlier this month, the Treasury Department said it would send Puerto Rico as much as $109 million in federal funds to help small business owners in the American territory. In all, the initiative will bring $300 million in fresh cash to U.S. territories for governments to launch venture capital investments, loan participation programs and increase access to credit markets. Meanwhile, Arkansas has been approved to receive as much as $81.6 million; Rhode Island, $61.7 million; and Wisconsin, $79.1 million.

Advertisement

Read More

Treasury announces $1B to expand Internet access in six states

Latest Headlines

January PCE rises 0.6%; Biden says economy improving despite 'setbacks'
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
January PCE rises 0.6%; Biden says economy improving despite 'setbacks'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The latest increase in prices for the U.S. consumer shows there's clearly more work to do to control inflation, the White House said Friday.
Trends in oil prices bring relief to U.S. commuters on gas prices
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trends in oil prices bring relief to U.S. commuters on gas prices
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A steady decline in the price of crude oil has put something of a ceiling over the price that U.S. consumers pay for gasoline, motor club AAA said Friday.
SEC rejects Elon Musk's argument to get out of 2018 settlement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
SEC rejects Elon Musk's argument to get out of 2018 settlement
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission rejected Elon Musk's effort to get out of a previous settlement agreement involving his Twitter posts.
U.S. announces $2 billion in defense funds and equipment for Ukraine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. announces $2 billion in defense funds and equipment for Ukraine
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The White House has announced a plan to send $2 billion in defense funds and equipment to Ukraine as part of a new security assistance package to mark the one-year anniversary of the brutal Russian invasion.
California, West facing another round of winter snow, rain
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California, West facing another round of winter snow, rain
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Another winter storm is expected to hit California and the West on Friday, bringing heavy snowfall, high winds and enough rainfall to cause flooding.
Tennessee House passes bill to ban gender-affirming healthcare for minors
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tennessee House passes bill to ban gender-affirming healthcare for minors
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Tennessee House Republicans have passed controversial legislation to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors.
Man charged with killing pregnant U.S. Army solider in Germany 21 years ago
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Man charged with killing pregnant U.S. Army solider in Germany 21 years ago
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors said a 42-year-old man has been arrested on charges of killing a U.S. Army solider in Germany more than two decades ago.
Palm Beach art dealer pleads guilty to selling counterfeit Andy Warhol prints
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Palm Beach art dealer pleads guilty to selling counterfeit Andy Warhol prints
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A Florida art dealer has pleaded guilty to selling counterfeit prints purported to have been made by famed pop artists Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein for tens of thousands of dollars each.
U.S. transfers brothers detained at Guantanamo Bay to Pakistan
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. transfers brothers detained at Guantanamo Bay to Pakistan
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The Pentagon on Thursday announced the release of two more Guantanamo Bay prisoners, leaving fewer than 40 detainees at the controversial Cuban detention facility.
NTSB releases report as Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NTSB releases report as Pete Buttigieg arrives in East Palestine to survey toxic train derailment
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrived in East Palestine Thursday to meet with residents amid growing Republican criticism about the Biden administration's response to the toxic train derailment in the area.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Five killed in Arkansas plane crash were responding to Ohio explosion
Five killed in Arkansas plane crash were responding to Ohio explosion
Judge rules Donald Trump, FBI Director Christopher Wray can be ordered to testify in lawsuit against DOJ
Judge rules Donald Trump, FBI Director Christopher Wray can be ordered to testify in lawsuit against DOJ
Alex Murdaugh takes stand, claims he did not kill wife, son
Alex Murdaugh takes stand, claims he did not kill wife, son
7 shot, including 2-year-old, near Philadelphia school
7 shot, including 2-year-old, near Philadelphia school
Cosori recalls more than 2M air fryers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico
Cosori recalls more than 2M air fryers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement