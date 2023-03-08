Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 8, 2023 / 8:24 PM

Major crypto lender Silvergate Bank announces 'wind down' to liquidate assets

By Joe Fisher
Silvergate Capital Corporation, the holding company for the California-based Silvergate Bank, announced it would be shutting down the bank in a press release on Wednesday. File Photo by Dave Hunt/EPA-EFE
Silvergate Capital Corporation, the holding company for the California-based Silvergate Bank, announced it would be shutting down the bank in a press release on Wednesday. File Photo by Dave Hunt/EPA-EFE

March 8 (UPI) -- One of the few major banks to support the cryptocurrency industry is winding down operations to begin the process of voluntary liquidation.

Silvergate Capital Corporation, the holding company for the California-based Silvergate Bank, announced it would be shutting down the bank in a press release on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"In light of recent industry and regulatory developments, Silvergate believes that an orderly wind down of bank operations and a voluntary liquidation of the bank is the best path forward," the press release said.

"The bank's wind down and liquidation plan includes full repayment of all deposits. The company is also considering how best to resolve claims and preserve the residual value of its assets, including its proprietary technology and tax assets."

RELATED Former NBA player to pay $1.4 million to settle SEC crypto fraud charge

Silvergate Bank was one of the top lenders to provide crypto-based services, taking on major clients including Coinbase and FTX, according to Fortune. About 90% of Silvergate Bank's deposits were cryptocurrency. When crypto was on an upward trajectory, the value of the bank experienced a sharp upturn, with share prices increasing 1,500-times over.

The dramatic collapse of the cryptocurrency industry dealt the deathblow to Silvergate Bank because of how closely it tied its offerings and financial success to the industry, CNBC reports. Last week it announced it would cease one of its central services, the Silvergate Exchange Network, which allowed clients 24/7 access to withdrawals.

Advertisement

The company also announced it would be late in filing its annual financial report to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the announcement, several major clients including Coinbase cut ties with Silvergate Bank, Fortune reports.

RELATED FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried hit with four new charges

"As the impact of FTX's collapse continues to ripple outward, today we are seeing what can happen when a bank is overreliant on a risky, volatile sector like cryptocurrencies," Sen. Sherrod Brown, chair of the Senate Banking Committee, said in a statement.

RELATED SEC announces lawsuit against Terra blockchain creator Do Kwon

Latest Headlines

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene leading push for lawmakers to visit Jan. 6 defendants in jail
March 8 (UPI) -- Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene seeks to again visit defendants who are being held in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, and she hopes to bring fellow lawmakers with her.
Intelligence officials warn lawmakers about threat to U.S. posed by China, Russia
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Intelligence officials warn lawmakers about threat to U.S. posed by China, Russia
March 8 (UPI) -- The American intelligence community assesses that Russia tried to influence the 2022 elections, and will continue attacks, according to the Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community.
CSX train derails in West Virginia, spilling fuel and oil into river
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
CSX train derails in West Virginia, spilling fuel and oil into river
March 8 (UPI) -- A CSX train derailed in West Virginia Wednesday morning, spilling diesel fuel and oil into the New River, the company said.
Senate committee votes to end military authorization for Iraq, Gulf wars
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate committee votes to end military authorization for Iraq, Gulf wars
March 8 (UPI) -- The Senate will soon hold a vote to officially end the authorized use of military force in Iraq and Kuwait, which could close the books on the Iraq and Gulf War.
Manchin announces opposition to Biden IRS pick
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Manchin announces opposition to Biden IRS pick
March 8 (UPI) -- West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against President Joe Biden's choice to lead the Internal Revenue Service.
Judge blocks release of Tyre Nichols video as DOJ launches probe of Memphis police
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge blocks release of Tyre Nichols video as DOJ launches probe of Memphis police
March 8 (UPI) -- A court order has delayed the release of about 20 hours of footage from the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers on Wednesday.
EPA proposes stronger limits to reduce wastewater from coal-fired power plants
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
EPA proposes stronger limits to reduce wastewater from coal-fired power plants
March 8 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday proposed a new rule to reduce the number of pollutants released from coal power plants by 580 million pounds per year, according to the EPA.
DOJ: Louisville police violated federal law, discriminated against Black people
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DOJ: Louisville police violated federal law, discriminated against Black people
March 8 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Wednesday that it found the that Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville/Jefferson County Metro government violated the Constitution and federal law.
Rystad: More gas leaving the U.S. economy, but markets look balanced
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rystad: More gas leaving the U.S. economy, but markets look balanced
March 8 (UPI) -- More U.S. natural gas is leaving the market in the form of exports of liquefied natural gas, though the approach of spring could limit domestic demand to keep markets balanced.
NHTSA investigating reports of steering wheels falling off Tesla Model Y vehicles
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
NHTSA investigating reports of steering wheels falling off Tesla Model Y vehicles
March 8 (UPI) -- Tesla is under investigation after complaints that the steering wheels of its 2023 Model Y vehicles had fallen off while people were driving, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims of taking Bakhmut
Ukrainian officials dispute Russian Wagner group's claims of taking Bakhmut
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
45 years on, story helped generations face trauma of Korean massacre
House committee told Afghanistan troop withdrawal was 'an organizational failure '
House committee told Afghanistan troop withdrawal was 'an organizational failure '
Oklahoma voters say 'no' to legalizing recreational marijuana use
Oklahoma voters say 'no' to legalizing recreational marijuana use
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
Gigi Sohn, first openly gay FCC commissioner candidate, withdraws after vocal opposition
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement