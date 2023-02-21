California Rep. Barbara Lee announces Senate campaign to replace Dianne Feinstein

1/2

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., Tuesday became the latest Democrat to announce a candidacy to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., when she retires next year. Feinstein, 89, confirmed earlier this month she will not seek re-election in 2024. Advertisement

Lee announced her candidacy in a Tweet Tuesday morning, as part of a three-minute commercial in which she touted her background. The 76-year-old is serving her 12th term representing California's 12th congressional district.

"Today I am proud to announce my candidacy for U.S. Senate. I've never backed down from doing what's right. And I never will. Californians deserve a strong, progressive leader who has delivered real change," Lee wrote.

She becomes the latest Democrat in the running to replace Feinstein, after Rep. Katie Porter in January announced her candidacy. In early February, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said he would seek Feinstein's seat. His candidacy came with support from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which at the time was contingent on Feinstein confirming her retirement.

Feinstein is currently the oldest serving senator, having first been elected to office in 1992. Last year, she became the longest-serving female senator in American history.

She has not publicly endorsed a particular candidate.

"Everyone is, of course, welcome to throw their hat in the ring, and I will make an announcement concerning my plans for 2024 at the appropriate time," Feinstein said in a statement at the time.

There is currently no Black woman in the U.S. Senate, a point Lee firmly makes in her first campaign ad.

"And even though there are no African American women in the United States Senate, we won't let that stop us either," Lee says in the video.

She also highlighted her legislative work, helping to craft the Violence Against Women Act and Hate Crimes Reduction Act.