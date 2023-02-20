Police in California arrest suspect in killing of Bishop David O'Connell

A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting death of 69-year-old Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell (C) of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles/ Twitter

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting death of 69-year-old Bishop David O'Connell of the Los Angeles Archdiocese. The auxiliary bishop was found dead in his home in the Hacienda Heights community in Los Angeles County, Calif., shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday. O'Connell had served the Los Angeles Archdiocese since 1979. Advertisement

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said a suspect was arrested Monday morning in Torrance, Calif., KTLA 5 News in Los Angeles reported. Sheriff Robert Luna scheduled a press conference to discuss the arrest for 3 p.m. EST, but it later was postponed.

When deputies arrived at O'Connell's home responding to a medical emergency, they reportedly discovered the bishop dead from a single gunshot wound to the upper torso. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

"I am very sad this afternoon to report that our beloved Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell has passed away unexpectedly," Archbishop José H. Gomez said in a statement. "It is a shock, and I have no words to express my sadness."

Gomez said O'Connell was a "peacemaker" who was particularly passionate about helping the poor and immigrants.

O'Connell was an immigrant, as well. Born in County Cork, Ireland, he studied at the All Hallows College in Dublin before moving to Los Angeles in 1979.

A stream of parishioners and community members have visited a vigil outside O'Connell's home since his death Saturday, CBS News reports.

Janice Hahn, chairperson of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, recalled O'Connell as a longtime friend in a tweet.

"I was very sad to learn of the passing of Bishop O'Connell. He was a longtime friend. I was fortunate to work with him during my time on the city council and again as supervisor. I join with Archbishop Gomez and the people of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in mourning his loss," she tweeted.