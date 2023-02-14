Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 14, 2023 / 3:50 PM

'We have created 12 million jobs,' Biden tells county leaders gathered in Washington

By Matt Bernardini
U.S. President Joe Biden highlighted the funding his administration has provided to counties and localities in a speech to the National Association of Counties on Tuesday in Washington. Speaking to the group, Biden said, "I know when we empower you directly, you get the job done." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
U.S. President Joe Biden highlighted the funding his administration has provided to counties and localities in a speech to the National Association of Counties on Tuesday in Washington. Speaking to the group, Biden said, "I know when we empower you directly, you get the job done." Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden touted the funding his administration has provided to counties and localities in a speech to the National Association of Counties on Tuesday in Washington, saying their efforts have created millions of jobs.

The president, who got his start in politics as a county official in Delaware before being elected to the Senate in 1972, touted the benefits that the American Rescue Plan has delivered to counties throughout the country. Biden highlighted the fact that the American Rescue Plan plan provided relief funds to every county in America, compared to the CARES Act that was passed under President Donald Trump and that provided funds to just 120 counties.

"I know when we empower you directly, you get the job done," Biden said.

He also said that those funds helped create more jobs throughout the country, leading to the current record low unemployment rate.

RELATED Justice Dept. awards $200M in grants to curb gun violence on Parkland anniversary

"Because of you, we have created 12 million jobs," Biden said. "We have now created more jobs in two years than any administration has ever created in four years."

Biden also talked about the need to rebuild infrastructure, such as fixing roads, using more fuel-efficient buses, and making high-speed Internet available for everyone.

"No parent should have to sit with their kid in a McDonald's parking lot just to be able to do their homework," Biden said.

RELATED President Biden celebrates bipartisan accomplishments at Governors Ball

The president also alluded to the upcoming fight over the debt ceiling. He said he recently met with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who told him he would not raise taxes on anyone.

"If you add up the proposals my Republican friends in Congress have offered up so far, they would add another $3 trillion to our debt over the next 10 years," Biden said.

Biden began by addressing the mass shooting at Michigan State that killed three people on Monday night.

RELATED Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students

"We have to do something to stop gun violence ripping apart our communities," Biden said. "There is no rationale for assault weapons and magazines that hold 50, 70 bullets."

