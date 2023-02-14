Trending
Feb. 14, 2023 / 8:27 AM / Updated at 9:48 AM

Police identify Michigan State shooter who killed 3 students

By Matt Bernardini
Police said that 43-year-old Anthony Mcrae was responsible for killing three people at Michigan State University on Monday night. Photo courtesy of MSU Police and Public Safety
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Police on Tuesday identified 43-year-old Anthony McRae as the person who killed three students and wounded five others in a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday night.

Michigan State University Police Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said during a news conference Tuesday morning that McRae had no affiliation with the university.

"He was not a student, faculty, staff, current or previous," he said.

Rozman added that McRae was located after a tip, after police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting near the university's social science Berkey Hall building on the East Lansing campus at 8:18 p.m. Monday night and a second shooting at the nearby MSU Union.

Authorities, however, still did not have a motive for the shooting as of Tuesday morning.

"We have no idea why he came to campus tonight," Rozman said.

The three who were killed, and the five who were injured were all Michigan State students, Rozman said.

Denny Martin, chief medical officer at E.W. Sparrow Hospital said the five injured students remained in critical condition.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleaded for change at a news conference on Tuesday morning.

"This is a uniquely American problem," she said. Too many of us scan rooms for exits when we enter them. We plan who that last text or call would go to. We should not, we cannot, accept living like this."

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., noted that Tuesday marked the five-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Florida's Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead in 2018, while also noting the state had experienced a shooting at Oxford High School in 2021 that left four people dead.

"As a representative of Oxford, Mich., I cannot believe that I am here again doing this 15 months later," Slotkin said. "And I am filled with rage that we have to have another press conference to talk about our children being killed in their schools."

Campus police said the university's campus would remain closed through Tuesday.

Interim East Lansing City Manager Randy Talifarro said city offices would be closed to the general public on Tuesday while essential city employees would continue to report to work.

