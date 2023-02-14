Trending
Feb. 14, 2023 / 12:32 PM

Justice Department gives 49 grants to curb gun violence on Parkland anniversary

By Clyde Hughes
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks as United States Attorney General Merrick Garland looks on during a press conference at the Robert F. Kennedy Justice Department Building on October 24, 2022. They announced grants to prevent gun violence on Tuesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks as United States Attorney General Merrick Garland looks on during a press conference at the Robert F. Kennedy Justice Department Building on October 24, 2022. They announced grants to prevent gun violence on Tuesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced 49 awards for efforts meant to keep guns out of the hands that pose a danger to the community, on Tuesday, the anniversary of the Parkland, Fla. high school mass shooting.

The Justice Department made the awards in connection with the Byrne State Crisis Intervention program, authorized by the 2022 Safer Community Act. The award is being given to states, territories and the District of Columbia.

"The Justice Department is working relentlessly to protect communities from violent crime and the gun violence that often drives it, and the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program is an important part of that effort," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement.

"These awards will support the kinds of crisis intervention programs that we know save lives and help protect children, families and communities across the country from senseless acts of gun violence."

RELATED Police shoot, kill Florida mass shooting suspect

The announcement comes five years after teenager Nikolas Cruz walked into his high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and killed 17 of his fellow students and staff. The incident sparked calls for gun reform across the country. He is currently serving life in prison.

In another incident Monday night, a gunman, identified by police as Anthony McRae, walked into a Michigan State University science building in Lansing and killed three students while injuring five others before turning the gun on himself. Authorities said he had no affiliation with the institution.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said part of the department's strategy to reduce violent crime and gun violence includes prioritizing support for successful, evidence-based programs.

RELATED Va. school superintendent ousted as lawyer says warnings about kid, gun ignored

"The grants announced today invest in and highlight proven state and local violence prevention and intervention programs, that will make our communities safer," she said.

The awards will be administered by the Office of Justice Programs' Bureau of Justice Assistance for the creation and implementation of extreme risk protection order programs, state crisis intervention court proceedings, and related gun violence reduction initiatives.

The department said the funds also could support interventions like drug, mental health and veterans' treatment courts, gun violence recovery courts, behavior health deflection and outpatient treatment centers.

RELATED Police charge 18-year-old alleged gang member with Des Moines school shooting

"Protecting communities from gun crime is an urgent public safety challenge and a critical part of the Justice Department's work to ensure that everyone in this country can live free from the fear of violence," Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said.

"The resources we are announcing today will give communities the tools they need to prevent firearm violence and deliver support to those who are at risk of committing or being victimized by gun crime."

