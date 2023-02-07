State of the Union: Biden to declare 'state of the economy is strong'

1/4

U.S. President Joe Biden will speak at 9 p.m. for the second State of the Union speech of his presidency. File photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will deliver his second the State of the Union address Tuesday night at the U.S. Capitol where he is expected to tout his economic achievements over the past two years and outline the national budget that he will send to Congress on March 9. Biden's speech is planned for 9 p.m. and will be carried live on all the major television networks while also being streamed live on YouTube. Advertisement

Biden plans to declare "the state of the economy is strong" -- with the United States emerging from three years of pandemic and a more recent inflation crisis with assistance from a manufacturing boom that has helped create 12 million new jobs since the president took office more than 24 months ago.

During the address, Biden is expected to tout historic unemployment levels that have reached a 54-year low during his term, and he will also point to the administration's focus on supporting small business owners across the country.

Biden plans also to take credit for lowering the federal deficit by $1.7 trillion by raising taxes on billionaires and wealthy corporations.

He will also speak about his recent actions to repair the nation's crumbling infrastructure and other reforms that have lowered prescription drug costs and promoted clean energy in homes and businesses across America.

The president will emphasize his continuing efforts to control rampant inflation and costs to help struggling families, the White House said.

He will also assert that his policies have led to decreased foreclosures and bankruptcies while adding that more good-paying jobs created during his term have led to economic security where millions of households are able to pay their bills on time.

"This economic security is giving families peace of mind and breathing room that they didn't have before the pandemic," the White House said in a statement before the speech. "President Biden will highlight the historic progress we have made to bring the economy back from the pandemic and create more jobs in a two-year period than under any other president on record. Our progress over the last two years shows that his economic strategy is working."

The White House said Biden will call for a cap on insulin prices for all Americans, in line with a $35 per month per insulin prescription cap for Medicare recipients.

Following the speech, Biden will travel Wednesday to Madison, Wis., to champion his economic strategy and promote the latest positive report on jobs. From there, he'll travel to Tampa, Fla., on Thursday to showcase his plan to strengthen Social Security and Medicare, while underscoring his continued commitment to lowering healthcare costs.

The trips through several key swing states stirred some speculation that Biden may soon announce plans to run for a second term in 2024.

First Lady Jill Biden has invited multiple guests to the speech, most notably the Ambassador of Ukraine Oksana Markarova, whose appearance was intended to signify the U.S.'s continued support for Ukraine after nearly a year of war and comes nearly two weeks after Biden ordered 31 U.S. Abrams tanks sent to Ukraine, along with parts, for its defense against Russia.

Also expected at the speech are RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, parents of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols -- the Black man who died last month after he was beaten by a group of Memphis police officers during a traffic stop. In light of the incident, the president was expected to demand that Congress pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which has languished in the Senate since 2021 due to Republican opposition.

Biden's speech also comes as the U.S. was preparing to dispatch search and rescue teams to Turkey, where a 7.8-magnitude earthquake has left thousands trapped or dead throughout 10 provinces and in neighboring northwestern Syria.

Meanwhile, there was no indication of whether Biden would address last week's surveillance balloon debacle, which ignited an uproar on Capitol Hill after the administration waited until the large contraption was over water to bring it down to avoid any casualties on the ground.

The incident also served to further complicate diplomacy between the world's two biggest superpowers whose relations have been strained by accusations about the origins of the pandemic and by its growing incursions over Taiwan and the borders of the South China Sea.

The incident immediately led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to call off a planned visit to Beijing on Friday, while many Republican voices in Washington criticized Biden for not taking more decisive action against the reconnaissance craft that defied the limits of U.S. air space and international law.

Arkansas Gov. and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to Biden's speech, followed by a progressive response from Rep. Delia Ramirez -- a freshman Democrat from Chicago.