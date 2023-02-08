Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2023 / 1:24 AM

Illinois Rep. Ramirez urges Biden, Democrats to stand up to MAGA extremism

By Darryl Coote

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Newly inaugurated House Rep. Delia Ramirez on Tuesday night urged President Joe Biden and their Democratic Party to stand up to Republican extremism while calling for more working-class people to join their efforts.

The Illinois Democrat made the comments during the progressive Working Families Party response to Biden's State of the Union address, during which she celebrated actions taken by his administration to aid families through the COVID-19 pandemic while highlighting Republican obstacles that made it more difficult.

Advertisement

Ramirez, the first Latina elected to Congress from the Midwest, applauded Biden for putting money into citizens' pockets and offering free COVID vaccines, passing the infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act, but she said that, despite these measures, "it's still too hard for too many families in this country to make ends meet."

Advertisement

"What I want to say to President Biden and all my fellow Democrats in Congress is that we have two jobs: We must stand up to the extremism of the MAGA Republicans," she said, referring to the conservative Make America Great Again movement led by former President Donald Trump. "We have to show working people what Democrats will deliver for working families if they put us in control."

RELATED Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacks 'radical left' in GOP State of the Union response

She said to fulfill these two endeavors means to continue to support investing in families, such as reviving the Child Tax Credit, expanding Medicaid and taking billionaires -- three measures that Biden had also called for during his State of the Union.

She also called on Biden to use his executive authority to reduce drug prices, protect renters and hold corporate landlords to account for price gouging and housing discrimination.

"If Republicans in the majority are as interested in working-class families as they claim, they'll stand with us," the 39-year-old said. "But if they don't, Americans will see who is on their side, and Republicans will pay the price at the ballot box."

Advertisement

She also called for a minimum wage of at last $15 while criticizing the union-busting practices of Amazon and Starbucks.

She also raised the topic of police brutality in discussing the death of Tyre Nichols, who was killed late last month in police custody after being beaten and tased by five Black police officers in Memphis. His death reminds us that police brutality is not an uncommon experience for Black Americans, she said, and it is a national phenomenon that disproportionately kills and injuries Black people. Congress needs to pass accountability measures, she said.

"We must upend this deadly status quo," she said. "We must end qualified immunity. We must invest in ending poverty and uplifting schools, jobs, housing, healthcare and strong communities.

RELATED Bono, Paul Pelosi and Tyre Nichols' parents among State of the Union guests

"That's what truly keeps us safe," she said.

She also attempted to add nuance to Republican talking points, such as the border crisis, for which GOP politicians have been blaming Biden.

But Ramirez countered that policies under the previous administration of President Donald Trump did not stop asylum seekers attempting to enter the country but only made doing so more dangerous.

"President Biden inherited a broken immigration system, and Republicans in Congress would rather scare voters than work towards a solution," she said.

Advertisement

As the child of working-class Guatemalan immigrants and the wife of a DACA recipient, Ramirez became visibly emotional while talking about the millions of people in the country who lack legal status and face deportation when all they want to do is contribute to U.S. society.

"My husband, Boris, is a Dream who has lived in the U.S. since the age of 14. He's lived here longer than he lived in Guatemala growing up. Like many others, he has been waiting for decade to finally have a pathway to citizenship, but both Democrats and Republicans have failed them," she said.

"I know what it's like to live with that uncertainty and fear and it's why we must do everything in our power to finally pass comprehensive immigration reform."

She described the Republican Party as one that is abusing the legal system to attack basic freedoms, bodily autonomy and democracy, while stating they must stop the onslaught by retaking the House of Representatives from the GOP in 2024.

"What we can't do, is do it alone," she said. "It takes a movement. It takes working people locking arms to speak up for what we all need."

Read More

In State of the Union address, Biden urges political unity to help working Americans

Latest Headlines

Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacks 'radical left' in GOP State of the Union response
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacks 'radical left' in GOP State of the Union response
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders took aim at the "radical left" in her Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night, framing her party as the champion of freedom.
In State of the Union address, Biden urges political unity to help working Americans
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
In State of the Union address, Biden urges political unity to help working Americans
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden called for "unity" to "finish the job" in his second State of the Union address Tuesday night at the U.S. Capitol, where he urged a divided Congress to pass legislation for all Americans.
Bono, Paul Pelosi and Tyre Nichols' parents among State of the Union guests
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Bono, Paul Pelosi and Tyre Nichols' parents among State of the Union guests
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The parents of Tyre Nichols, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Paul Pelosi and Bono are among the special guests who will be at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
Livestreaming police during a traffic stop is protected speech, N.C. appeals court rules
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Livestreaming police during a traffic stop is protected speech, N.C. appeals court rules
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A North Carolina court of appeals ruled that police officers violated a passenger's First Amendment rights when they stopped him from livestreaming his traffic stop on Facebook Live.
Ebay to lay off 4% of global workforce
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ebay to lay off 4% of global workforce
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Ebay is planning to lay off approximately 500 employees over the next 24 hours, the company confirmed Tuesday.
Inflation not likely to end soon, Fed chair Jerome Powell says
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Inflation not likely to end soon, Fed chair Jerome Powell says
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The slight easing of inflation is a welcomed sight for consumers but an end to the more than year-long battle against rising prices is far from over according to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
More Memphis police officers facing disciplinary actions in Tyre Nichols killing
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
More Memphis police officers facing disciplinary actions in Tyre Nichols killing
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said the scope of officers being investigated for their actions and whereabouts at the time Tyre Nichols was beaten while in police custody continues to expand.
U.S. resident indicted for reportedly aiding sanctioned Russian oligarch
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. resident indicted for reportedly aiding sanctioned Russian oligarch
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors Tuesday unsealed an indictment against a New York man for aiding a Russian oligarch already under U.S. sanctions.
DOT reports spike in air travel complaints in November
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
DOT reports spike in air travel complaints in November
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Customer complaints against airlines rose drastically from October to November, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Air Travel Consumer Report released Tuesday.
Four hospitalized after fire on United Airlines flight forces return to San Diego airport
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Four hospitalized after fire on United Airlines flight forces return to San Diego airport
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in the cabin of a United Airlines flight shortly before taking off from San Diego International Airport Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kim Jong Un calls for North Korea to expand preparations for war
Kim Jong Un calls for North Korea to expand preparations for war
Japan calls Russian presence in Northern Territories 'illegal occupation'
Japan calls Russian presence in Northern Territories 'illegal occupation'
Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
Single winner in Washington claims $754.6M Powerball jackpot
23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
23 Michigan residents indicted on Medicare fraud charges
Senate Republicans urge Supreme Court to nullify student debt plan
Senate Republicans urge Supreme Court to nullify student debt plan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement