Jan. 27, 2023 / 3:20 PM

San Francisco court releases Paul Pelosi attack video

By Doug Cunningham
A San Francisco court Friday released the police body camera video of the October attack on Paul Pelosi. It shows the alleged assailant, identified as David DePape, holding a hammer with Pelosi also trying to grasp it as police arrived to the Pelosi home October 28, 2022. Screenshot of police body camera footage
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The police video of the Oct. 28 hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was released Friday by a San Francisco court. It shows the assailant and Pelosi both grasping a hammer held by the attacker, who then suddenly strikes Pelosi.

The San Francisco police body camera video shows police walking up to the Pelosi home and seeing Pelosi and the alleged assailant, identified as Canadian national David DePape, standing just inside the doorway. DePape is holding a hammer and Pelosi also is trying to grasp it.

Police can be heard saying, "What's goin' on, man?" to which DePape replies, "Everything's good."

Pelosi had one hand on the hammer as DePape held it with both hands. Police ordered DePape to drop the hammer within seconds of seeing the two men.

DePape replied, "Umm, nope."

Pelosi tried to maintain a hold on the hammer as DePape tightened his grip, but DePape breaks his hold and swings the heavy hammer hitting Pelosi and knocking him to the ground as police rush in and subdue DePape.

Pelosi lies motionless on the floor of his home as police quickly take DePape to the floor. Police then call for backup and medics.

DePape faces state attempted murder charges and federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges.

Pelosi was hospitalized, underwent surgery and continues to recover from the assault.

Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., became a target after Republican extremists vilified her for years, culminating in the attack on her husband when the assailant came looking for her.

