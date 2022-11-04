Paul Pelosi has been released from hospital following attack

Paul Pelosi has been released from hospital where he underwent surgery after being attacked at his home late last week by a hammer-wielding man. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been released from hospital less than a week after he was the victim of a brutal attack by a hammer-wielding man at his California home. The House speaker's husband had been hospitalized since Friday when a man broke into their San Francisco home demanding to know where Nancy Pelosi was. As police arrived at the scene, the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Canadian national David DePape, allegedly hit Paul Pelosi upon the head with a hammer, fracturing the octogenarian's skull. Paul Pelosi also suffered injuries to his hands and his right arm in the attack. Advertisement

In a statement Thursday, Nancy Pelosi said her 82-year-old husband has been released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

"Paul remains under doctors' care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence," she said. "He is now home surrounded by his family who request privacy."

RELATED Bronx gunman shot dead by NYPD after he was allegedly attacked by man with knife

The statement adds that Paul Pelosi "is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home."

Advertisement

Authorities said DePape broke into the Pelosis' home early Friday and awoke a sleeping Paul Pelosi demanding to know where the House speaker was.

Paul Pelosi was able to call 911 after convincing DePape to allow him to use the washroom. Authorities said police arrived as DePape and Paul Pelosi were fighting over the hammer. DePape is accused of gaining control of the weapon and then striking Paul Pelosi with it at least once.

A roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a backpack, zip ties and rubber and cloth gloves were recovered from the crime scene.

DePape faces state charges, including attempted murder, and federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges.

He has pleaded not guilty.

RELATED Arrest made in August shooting of Washington Commanders football player

The announcement that Paul Pelosi had been released from hospital came hours after federal officials said DePape had been in the country on an expired visa when the attack occurred and is facing deportation after the criminal case is resolved.