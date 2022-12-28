Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 28, 2022 / 3:47 PM

Suspect in Pelosi hammer attack pleads not guilty to state charges

By Steven Ford
1/4
Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, attend the former House speaker's portrait unveiling in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. File Photo Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/25410dc283162135389e6420d5dbc371/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, attend the former House speaker's portrait unveiling in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. File Photo Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The man accused of attacking former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer in October pleaded not guilty to state charges Wednesday.

David DePape, 42, will return to San Francisco Superior Court in February for a trial date to be set. The Richmond, Calif., man faces multiple state charges that include attempted murder, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

Advertisement

DePape also faces numerous federal charges, including assault and attempted kidnapping. Last month, he pleaded not guilty to those charges, and he remains without bail.

DePape waived his right for a speedy trial during the short hearing Wednesday.

RELATED Federal grand jury indicts man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi

Police say DePape broke into the Pelosi home in San Francisco in the early morning hours of Oct. 28, during which time he awakened Paul Pelosi, 82, as he demanded to speak with Nancy Pelosi, who was speaker of the House of Representatives at the time, but not home.

Paul Pelosi managed to call 911, after which police responded to the home and found Pelosi and the suspect struggling for a hammer. Law-enforcement authorities say DePape eventually gained control of the weapon and used it to strike him in the head.

Advertisement

Paul Pelosi endured a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and his hands. A spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi said her husband is expected to make a full recovery.

RELATED Paul Pelosi has been released from hospital following attack

Authorities have said DePape had a hit list of government officials and celebrities, and Pelosi was only the first to be sought out by DePape. According to police, that list included California Gov. Gavin Newsom, actor Tom Hanks and President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

In another hearing earlier this month, new evidence was presented, including Paul Pelosi's 911 call and police body-camera footage.

After the arraignment Wednesday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement that "DePape will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and held accountable for his heinous crimes." DePape's public attorney, Adam Lipson, had no comment.

RELATED Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack was in U.S. on expired visa, officials say

Latest Headlines

Ford's 67 recalls the most of any automaker in 2022
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Ford's 67 recalls the most of any automaker in 2022
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Automakers issued a record number of recalls in 2022, exceeding 1,000 total, and one of America's most decorated manufacturers earned the unfortunate distinction of being the most recalled by a wide margin.
TikTok banned on House government devices
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
TikTok banned on House government devices
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- TikTok has been banned by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on House Administration, meaning that lawmakers and staffers will no longer be able to use the popular app on their government-issued devices.
Western New York winter storm death toll reaches 34
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Western New York winter storm death toll reaches 34
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- While western New Yorkers continue to dig out of the deadly winter storm that slammed nearly the entire country in the past week, the death toll continues to rise.
U.S. presses Russia to release Paul Whelan on fourth anniversary of detention
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. presses Russia to release Paul Whelan on fourth anniversary of detention
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday called on Russians to release American and former Marine Paul Whelan, who was charged with spying four years ago.
Whitmer conspirator Barry Croft sentenced to more than 19 years in prison
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Whitmer conspirator Barry Croft sentenced to more than 19 years in prison
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The former Delaware truck driver said to be one of the main architects of a 2020 plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 20 years in prison.
Sempra inks LNG sales agreement with Germany's RWE
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sempra inks LNG sales agreement with Germany's RWE
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Sempra said the sales and purchase agreement is a win for European energy security.
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday to bring in the new year with other family members, officials said.
Buttigieg pushes Southwest as carrier cancels majority of flights again
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Buttigieg pushes Southwest as carrier cancels majority of flights again
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Southwest Airlines will be held accountable for the treatment of passengers and staff during its holiday season meltdown.
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Three people are dead after falling through ice while walking on a frozen lake in northern Arizona, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.
Death toll rises to 31 in winter storm in western New York
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Death toll rises to 31 in winter storm in western New York
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The death toll from a severe winter storm that tore through the United States over the holidays continues to grow with at least 31 dead in western New York Tuesday, according to Erie County officials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas
College student who went missing on graduation day found dead in Texas
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
President Joe Biden and family land in Virgin Islands for New Year
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake
Russia temporarily bans exports of oil to U.S., other Western nations
Russia temporarily bans exports of oil to U.S., other Western nations
Buttigieg pushes Southwest as carrier cancels majority of flights again
Buttigieg pushes Southwest as carrier cancels majority of flights again
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement