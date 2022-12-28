Suspect in Pelosi hammer attack pleads not guilty to state charges

1/4

Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul, attend the former House speaker's portrait unveiling in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. File Photo Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The man accused of attacking former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer in October pleaded not guilty to state charges Wednesday. David DePape, 42, will return to San Francisco Superior Court in February for a trial date to be set. The Richmond, Calif., man faces multiple state charges that include attempted murder, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. Advertisement

DePape also faces numerous federal charges, including assault and attempted kidnapping. Last month, he pleaded not guilty to those charges, and he remains without bail.

DePape waived his right for a speedy trial during the short hearing Wednesday.

Police say DePape broke into the Pelosi home in San Francisco in the early morning hours of Oct. 28, during which time he awakened Paul Pelosi, 82, as he demanded to speak with Nancy Pelosi, who was speaker of the House of Representatives at the time, but not home.

Paul Pelosi managed to call 911, after which police responded to the home and found Pelosi and the suspect struggling for a hammer. Law-enforcement authorities say DePape eventually gained control of the weapon and used it to strike him in the head.

Paul Pelosi endured a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and his hands. A spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi said her husband is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities have said DePape had a hit list of government officials and celebrities, and Pelosi was only the first to be sought out by DePape. According to police, that list included California Gov. Gavin Newsom, actor Tom Hanks and President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

In another hearing earlier this month, new evidence was presented, including Paul Pelosi's 911 call and police body-camera footage.

After the arraignment Wednesday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement that "DePape will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and held accountable for his heinous crimes." DePape's public attorney, Adam Lipson, had no comment.