Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack was in U.S. on expired visa, officials say

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and husband Paul Pelosi pose for photographers as they arrive for the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors gala evening in Washington, on December 5, 2021. The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi was in the country on an expired visa, officials said. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Canadian national accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in the country on an expired visa and is now facing deportation after the criminal case is resolved, federal officials said. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it has placed a "detainer" with state and local law enforcement agencies for David DePape, 42, who is accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, 82, at the Pelosis' San Francisco home on Oct. 28. DePape entered a not-guilty plea to the charges and remains in custody. Advertisement

According to ICE, DePape remains in the San Francisco jail. With a detainer, federal authorities request to be notified before releasing a foreign national.

At the state level, DePape faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment and threatening a public official.

He also faces federal charges that include attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to retaliate against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member.

Officials said Paul Pelosi underwent surgery the day of the attack to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. The suspect allegedly attacked Pelosi with a hammer.

Authorities said DePape entered the Pelosi home through a rear glass door that he had broken and found a sleeping Paul Pelosi upstairs. He allegedly demanded to know where Nancy Pelosi was. The speaker was in Washington, D.C., at the time.

Paul Pelosi was able to contact authorities from a washroom.