Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 16, 2023 / 2:20 AM

University of Alabama basketball player among two charged with murder

By Darryl Coote

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Police have arrested and charged two people, including a University of Alabama basketball player, for the early Sunday fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman.

Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit told reporters during a Sunday press conference that Crimson Tide junior forward Darius Miles, 21, and Micheal Lynn Davis, 20, of Maryland, were arrested earlier in the day and charged with capital murder for the death of 23-year-old Jonae Harris.

Advertisement

Harris was fatally shot early Sunday.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Walk of Champions out front of Bryant Denny Stadium at about 1:45 a.m. when a vehicle had stopped in search of assistance from an Alabama police cruiser.

RELATED Georgia football player, staff member killed in crash after victory celebration

Inside the vehicle, police found Harris dead from a gunshot wound. The unnamed driver told police that their vehicle had been shot into, and that someone in the vehicle other than Harris had returned fire.

Investigators later determined that the shooting occurred off university campus in the 400 block of Grace Street known as The Strip.

Advertisement

Kennedy told reporters that the shooting appeared to be over a minor verbal altercation that had occurred between the suspects and the victims.

RELATED 3 killed, 2 critically injured in Cleveland domestic shooting incident

He also confirmed that one of the two suspects had been shot. He would not say which of the two men had been injured but that they had suffered a non-life-threatening injury, for which they had received medical treatment.

He also said they have identified which of the two suspects had pulled the trigger but would not release that information to the public due to the ongoing investigation.

"Both of them are both charged with capital murder, both being criminally culpable with this young lady's death," he said.

RELATED 1 dead, 4 wounded in Houston nightclub shooting

"It's tragic," he said. "All we can say [is] we work these all the time and they're a tragedy. I wish that they didn't happen."

UA Athletics said in a statement that Miles was no longer with the Alabama men's basketball team.

"We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family and friends," the University of Alabama said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

House GOP calls for visitor log to Biden's home after new documents found
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House GOP calls for visitor log to Biden's home after new documents found
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- House Republicans on Sunday called on the White House to had over the visitor log for President Joe Biden's Wilmington residence after it was revealed that a new batch of classified documents had been found.
1 dead, 4 wounded in Houston nightclub shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
1 dead, 4 wounded in Houston nightclub shooting
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- One person was killed and four others were injured early Sunday when several gunmen opened fire on a group of people mingling in the parking lot of a Houston nightclub.
DHS rolls out new labor violation reporting procedures for noncitizens
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
DHS rolls out new labor violation reporting procedures for noncitizens
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday new procedures for noncitizens who are the victim of labor rights violations or they with witness such acts by employers.
Georgia football player, staff member killed in crash after victory celebration
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Georgia football player, staff member killed in crash after victory celebration
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A member of the University of Georgia national championship football team and a staff member died in a single-car accident early Sunday, shortly after the team took part in a victory celebration and parade in Athens, Ga.
Biden delivers historic sermon at Ebenezer church in Georgia
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden delivers historic sermon at Ebenezer church in Georgia
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said America needs to heed the words of the late Dr. Martin Luther King to "redeem the soul of America" in a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Sunday.
When will relief arrive for California residents after flooding?
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
When will relief arrive for California residents after flooding?
All eyes have been on the West Coast in recent weeks as round after round of rain and snow pummeled the region. Now, AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is on the way for the region.
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici hit by car in Oregon, suffers concussion
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici hit by car in Oregon, suffers concussion
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A car struck Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., and her husband on Friday as they were walking across a street in Portland, leaving the Congresswoman with a concussion.
Two commercial planes avoid collision on JFK runway
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Two commercial planes avoid collision on JFK runway
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident that occurred at John F. Kennedy International Airport when two departing planes experienced a close call on the runway.
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
Man who rescued Buffalo snowstorm victims gets free Super Bowl tickets
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man who rescued Buffalo snowstorm victims gets free Super Bowl tickets
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A Buffalo, N.Y., man who rescued 24 people during a deadly snowstorm in city last month has received two free Super Bowl tickets from Bills football legend Thurman Thomas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
Two commercial planes avoid collision on JFK runway
Two commercial planes avoid collision on JFK runway
Georgia football player, staff member killed in crash after victory celebration
Georgia football player, staff member killed in crash after victory celebration
Russian missile hits Dnipro apartment block, kills at least 30
Russian missile hits Dnipro apartment block, kills at least 30
COVID-19: World cases decline 23%, deaths 13% excluding mainland China
COVID-19: World cases decline 23%, deaths 13% excluding mainland China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement