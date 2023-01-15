1 dead, 4 wounded in Houston nightclub shooting

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- One person was killed and four others were injured early Sunday when several gunmen opened fire on a group of people mingling in the parking lot of a Houston nightclub.

The shooting began shortly after 2 a.m. in the 5100 block of FM 1960 at Greenwood Forest Drive. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a video statement that "multiple" gunmen arrived at the club by car and fired a barrage of more than 50 bullets before leaving the scene.

Two men and three women were injured in the shooting, all of whom were transported to local hospitals where one of them was pronounced dead, Gonzalez said. The identities of the victims were not released.

The condition of the other four victims was not currently known, Gonzalez added.

With a food truck nearby and the number of nightclub patrons in the parking lot when the shooting happened, Gonzalez described the situation as "very scary."

No arrests have been made and investigators were canvassing the area for potential witnesses, said Gonzalez who called on anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

"They can always report the information anonymously," he said.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit, non-advocacy organization, there have been some 1,700 gun violence deaths so far this year.