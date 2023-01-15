Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 15, 2023 / 9:17 PM

1 dead, 4 wounded in Houston nightclub shooting

By Darryl Coote

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- One person was killed and four others were injured early Sunday when several gunmen opened fire on a group of people mingling in the parking lot of a Houston nightclub.

The shooting began shortly after 2 a.m. in the 5100 block of FM 1960 at Greenwood Forest Drive. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a video statement that "multiple" gunmen arrived at the club by car and fired a barrage of more than 50 bullets before leaving the scene.

Advertisement

Two men and three women were injured in the shooting, all of whom were transported to local hospitals where one of them was pronounced dead, Gonzalez said. The identities of the victims were not released.

The condition of the other four victims was not currently known, Gonzalez added.

With a food truck nearby and the number of nightclub patrons in the parking lot when the shooting happened, Gonzalez described the situation as "very scary."

No arrests have been made and investigators were canvassing the area for potential witnesses, said Gonzalez who called on anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

"They can always report the information anonymously," he said.

Advertisement

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit, non-advocacy organization, there have been some 1,700 gun violence deaths so far this year.

Read More

3 killed, 2 critically injured in Cleveland domestic shooting incident Dozens of local sheriffs say they won't enforce new Illinois gun law Easy access to guns, exposure to screen violence increase risk of child shootings

Latest Headlines

DHS rolls out new labor violation reporting procedures for noncitizens
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DHS rolls out new labor violation reporting procedures for noncitizens
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday new procedures for noncitizens who are the victim of labor rights violations or they with witness such acts by employers.
Georgia football player, staff member killed in crash after victory celebration
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Georgia football player, staff member killed in crash after victory celebration
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A member of the University of Georgia national championship football team and a staff member died in a single-car accident early Sunday, shortly after the team took part in a victory celebration and parade in Athens, Ga.
Biden delivers historic sermon at Ebenezer church in Georgia
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden delivers historic sermon at Ebenezer church in Georgia
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said America needs to heed the words of the late Dr. Martin Luther King to "redeem the soul of America" in a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Sunday.
When will relief arrive for California residents after flooding?
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
When will relief arrive for California residents after flooding?
All eyes have been on the West Coast in recent weeks as round after round of rain and snow pummeled the region. Now, AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern is on the way for the region.
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici hit by car in Oregon, suffers concussion
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici hit by car in Oregon, suffers concussion
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A car struck Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., and her husband on Friday as they were walking across a street in Portland, leaving the Congresswoman with a concussion.
Two commercial planes avoid collision on JFK runway
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Two commercial planes avoid collision on JFK runway
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident that occurred at John F. Kennedy International Airport when two departing planes experienced a close call on the runway.
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The budding storm AccuWeather meteorologists have been watching since last week began to take shape early Sunday morning in the Atlantic, just a few hundred miles off the East Coast.
Man who rescued Buffalo snowstorm victims gets free Super Bowl tickets
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Man who rescued Buffalo snowstorm victims gets free Super Bowl tickets
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A Buffalo, N.Y., man who rescued 24 people during a deadly snowstorm in city last month has received two free Super Bowl tickets from Bills football legend Thurman Thomas.
Woman accused in NYC chemical attack faces charges after extradition
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Woman accused in NYC chemical attack faces charges after extradition
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A woman accused of burning a healthcare worker's face with a corrosive substance in a New York City subway station last month has been extradited back to the city to face charges, police said Saturday.
Dozens of local sheriffs say they won't enforce new Illinois gun law
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Dozens of local sheriffs say they won't enforce new Illinois gun law
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Days after Illinois passed a law banning assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines, dozens of county sheriffs say they won't enforce the measure, claiming it is unconstitutional.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
Developing nor'easter eyes Boston, New England with snow and ice
Two commercial planes avoid collision on JFK runway
Two commercial planes avoid collision on JFK runway
Georgia football player, staff member killed in crash after victory celebration
Georgia football player, staff member killed in crash after victory celebration
Russian missile hits Dnipro apartment block, kills at least 29
Russian missile hits Dnipro apartment block, kills at least 29
COVID-19: World cases decline 23%, deaths 13% excluding mainland China
COVID-19: World cases decline 23%, deaths 13% excluding mainland China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement