Jan. 14, 2023 / 2:27 PM

3 killed, 2 critically injured in Cleveland domestic shooting incident

By Patrick Hilsman

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Three people are dead and two are critically injured following an apparent shooting incident in Cleveland, authorities said Saturday.

Local reports indicated the shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Friday at a residence in Cleveland's Brooklyn Center neighborhood.

A man, a woman and a teenage boy were killed in the shooting while one male suspect was taken into custody, Cleveland police spokeswoman Jennifer Ciacci told The Plain Dealer.

Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was related to a domestic dispute, she said.

A man and a teenage girl who were shot in the incident are being treated at a Cleveland hospital, authorities said.

"This has been a painful week as we face the devastation caused by another horrific act of gun violence in our city," Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said in a statement issued to local media. "Tonight's incident is particularly terrible as it took place at home, a place where a family should feel safe and secure," he added.

