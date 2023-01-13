Trending
Advertisement
Voices
Jan. 13, 2023 / 8:17 AM

Easy access to guns, exposure to screen violence increase risk of child shootings

By Brad Bushman & Dan Romer
Research shows violence in the media can desensitize or numb children to violence. File Photo by Vic_B/Pixabay
Research shows violence in the media can desensitize or numb children to violence. File Photo by Vic_B/Pixabay

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- In the aftermath of a shocking incident in which a first-grader shot and seriously injured a teacher at a school in Newport News, Va., the city's mayor asked the question: "How did this happen?"

Some details are now known: The child took the gun from his home, and the firearm was legally purchased by his mother.

Advertisement

Many other aspects of the incident have yet to be established -- not least, the likely many factors that resulted in the boy shooting his teacher. But as experts in media use and its connections to violence, we have reported some disturbing findings about how children are influenced by gun violence depicted in media like television, movies and video games. What makes this more troubling is the fact that millions of children in the United States have easy access to firearms in their homes, increasing the risk of gun deaths, including suicides.

Advertisement

Media violence

Research has shown that the depiction of gun violence is increasing in movies and on TV. Our research found that acts of gun violence in PG-13 movies has nearly tripled in the 30 years since the rating was introduced in 1984. And PG-13 movies are not exclusively watched by teens and older. A survey of adults in 2019 found that 12% said they were allowed to watch PG-13 movies between the ages of 6 and 9, with 6% saying they watched such films even younger.

Although some skeptics say violent media do not lead children to become more aggressive, a large survey conducted in 2015 found that most pediatricians and media scholars agree that there is a link.

Violent media can also lead children to engage in more dangerous behavior if they find a real gun. In studies one of us conducted, exposure to both movies and video games with guns was found to encourage children ages 8-12 to pick up a real gun that had been hidden in a drawer and pull the trigger, including while pointing the gun at themselves or their friend. This behavior was observed by a hidden camera.

Advertisement

This is what can happen if parents do not store a gun in a secure location in the home.

The child in the Virginia shooting was younger than 8, but there is no reason to believe the effects we found would differ in a younger child. In fact, the effects might be stronger in younger children because those younger than about 8 can have more difficulty distinguishing reality from fantasy.

Violence in the media can desensitize or numb children to violence. In one study, researchers found that "children exposed to multiple sources of violence may become desensitized, increasing the possibility of them imitating the aggressive behaviors they watch and considering such behavior as normal."

RELATED Police name father a suspect in killing of family in Utah

Movies containing gun violence that are rated PG-13 portray the use of guns in ways that are unrealistic. The effects of gun use in such films are often sanitized so that one rarely sees much blood or serious harm, unlike what is typically shown in movies that are rated R. This could give a child the sense that using a gun to harm someone is not as dangerous as it actually could be.

What concerns us about these findings is that they come at a time of increased media consumption by younger children. A 2021 report by Common Sense Media found that media use by children has risen faster in the two years since the pandemic than the four years before. Research has found that children ranging in age from 5 to 11 spent an average of more than three hours a day on screens and consuming media during the pandemic.

Advertisement

Guns in the home

Children are naturally curious, and adults often underestimate their ability to find guns hidden in the home. As one firearms expert noted, "Their brains are developing. That same curiosity that can inspire them to pick up a book and want to learn how to read can inspire them to go looking for a parent's gun."

And the United States has far more civilian-owned guns per capita than any country in the world, with 120.5 guns per 100 residents -- the next highest country is Yemen, with 52.8 guns per 100 residents.

The United States is also an outlier when it comes to gun-related violence, with rates about 23 times higher than in other developed countries.

Figures from the nonprofit organization Everytown for Gun Safety show that every year more than 300 people are either wounded or killed in unintentional shootings by children. Data on the number of people shot by children intentionally is not, to our knowledge, available.

It is vital for gun owners to lock away firearms, unloaded, with ammunition stored separately -- especially if there are children in the home. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all guns be secured to decrease "the risk of both unintentional gun injuries and intentional shootings." Roughly a third of U.S. homes with children have guns, but less than half of gun owners secure their guns. As of 2022, an estimated 4.6 million children in the United States live in a home with unlocked, loaded guns.

Advertisement

What drove the child at an elementary school in Virginia to shoot his teacher is not publicly known. But what the research clearly shows is that exposure to gun violence in media and easy access to firearms around the home all serve to increase the risks of any child picking up a gun.The Conversation

Brad Bushman is a professor of communication and the Rinehart Chair of Mass Communication at The Ohio State University. Dan Romer is research director at the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

Read More

Illinois governor signs assault weapon, large magazine ban 6-year-old shot teacher with mother's gun, police say

Latest Headlines

Russian life going on as normal amid Ukraine war
Voices // 1 day ago
Russian life going on as normal amid Ukraine war
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Despite all the reports of doom and gloom due to Western sanctions, everything in Russia seems to work as before: Banks are working, salaries and pensions are paid on time, e-commerce is bustling and shops are stuffed.
Early 2023 seems like 'worst of times,' but it could turn around
Voices // 2 days ago
Early 2023 seems like 'worst of times,' but it could turn around
With roughly 50 weeks left in 2023, what can Americans expect about how this year will unfold? To borrow from Dickens, will 2023 be the best or worst of times at home and abroad?
Rise of China's scientific research worries some U.S. officials
Voices // 2 days ago
Rise of China's scientific research worries some U.S. officials
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Some U.S. policy experts and government officials are worried about how China's scientific supremacy will shift the global balance of power.
'Hierarchy of credibility' fuels online influencers like Andrew Tate
Voices // 4 days ago
'Hierarchy of credibility' fuels online influencers like Andrew Tate
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The arrest of influencer Andrew Tate in Romania on charges of sex trafficking and sexual abuse will do little to deter his supporters.
Healing America's divisions begins with cross-party conversations
Voices // 1 week ago
Healing America's divisions begins with cross-party conversations
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Simmering tension in American politics came to a head two years ago, when a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election.
'Twitter court' and other solutions could bring accountability to social media
Voices // 1 week ago
'Twitter court' and other solutions could bring accountability to social media
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- One of Elon Musk's stated reasons for purchasing Twitter was to use it to defend the right to free speech. The ability to defend that right, or to abuse it, lies in a specific piece of legislation passed in 1996.
U.S. needs big ideas on oversight, national security, divided populace
Voices // 1 week ago
U.S. needs big ideas on oversight, national security, divided populace
No matter what each promises, both political parties are desperate to find new ideas that will actually make a difference.
King Charles III could change how much we see of British monarchy
Voices // 1 week ago
King Charles III could change how much we see of British monarchy
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The late author Hilary Mantel once wrote of Queen Elizabeth II that she was "a thing that existed to be looked at." This became even truer in death.
Pelé put passion at the heart of soccer, embodied 'the beautiful game'
Voices // 1 week ago
Pelé put passion at the heart of soccer, embodied 'the beautiful game'
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Pelé was the symbol of soccer played with passion, gusto and a smile. Indeed, he helped to forge an image of the game, which even today lots of people continue to crave.
Elections around the globe to watch in 2023
Voices // 2 weeks ago
Elections around the globe to watch in 2023
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Democracy is on the ballot in a number of nations, while common themes -- such as the handling of inflation and corruption -- may determine how incumbent governments and presidents fare as the ballot box.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54, mom Priscilla Presley confirms
Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54, mom Priscilla Presley confirms
Illinois EMS workers charged with murder after patient strapped face-down to stretcher
Illinois EMS workers charged with murder after patient strapped face-down to stretcher
Google warns Supreme Court against 'gutting' law that shields tech companies from liability
Google warns Supreme Court against 'gutting' law that shields tech companies from liability
North Carolina man removes bucket from deer's head
North Carolina man removes bucket from deer's head
Caretaker of missing 4-year-old arrested on child neglect charges
Caretaker of missing 4-year-old arrested on child neglect charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement