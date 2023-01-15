Georgia football player, staff member killed in crash after victory celebration

Undated image of University of Georgia football player Devin Willock, who died in a car crash Sunday morning. File Photo by Perry McIntyre/University of Georgia Sports Communications

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A member of the University of Georgia national championship football team and a staff member died in a single-car accident early Sunday, shortly after the team took part in a victory celebration and parade in Athens, Ga., officials said. Offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, a redshirt sophomore, from New Milford, N.J., and Chandler LeCroy, 24, part of the football team recruiting staff, died while two others members of the team were injured. They were both listed in stable condition. Advertisement

The accident happened at about 2:45 a.m. EST. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said the car crash happened on Barnett Shoals Road. Willock died at the scene. LeCroy, the driver of the vehicle, died later at a local hospital.

The authorities said a preliminary investigation found that the Ford Expedition the four traveled in "left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees." The names of the injured were not released.

"We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. "Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach.

Advertisement

"Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."

The University of Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks said the university will continue to honor their memory for "years to come."

RELATED Georgia star DL Jalen Carter declares for 2023 NFL Draft

"These two special people meant the world to our football program and athletic department," Brooks said. "We are working with our medical staff and mental health and performance team to ensure our staff and student-athletes have all the support they need during this extremely difficult time."

The Bulldogs celebrated winning back-to-back national championships with a parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium. Georgia defeated TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Willock played in all 15 games for the Bulldogs this past season.

He attended Paramus Catholic High School.