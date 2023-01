1/5

Georgia Bulldogs players celebrate with head coach Kirby Smart after a win over the TCU Horned Frogs at the 2023 College Football Playoff finale Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Georgia's dominant win over TCU in the College Football Playoff finale registered 17.2 million viewers, ESPN announced, resulting in the least-viewed college football title game since the BCS era started in 1999. ESPN announced the viewership statistics Tuesday. The Bulldogs' 65-7 win over the Horned Frogs on Monday in Inglewood, Calif., equated to the largest point margin in title game history. Advertisement

ESPN also said its combined viewership average for the Peach Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and title game was up 9% compared to last year. The network broadcasted the title game on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

ESPN announced in 2022 that last year's College Football Playoff finale drew 22.6 million viewers across its platforms. The previous six editions of the finale prior to 2021 each drew at least 25 million viewers, according to Sportsmediawatch.com.

The second-lowest audience for a College Football Playoff finale was 18.65 million viewers, who tuned in to watch Alabama beat Ohio State 52-24 in 2021.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates after his team defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the 2023 NCAA College Football National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on January 9, 2023. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo