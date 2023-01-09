Bennett, Georgia blow out TCU in historic College Football Playoff finale

1/5

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs for a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Quarterback Stetson Bennett accounted for six touchdowns and the Georgia defense forced three turnovers to trigger a historically lopsided win over TCU in the College Football Playoff finale Monday in Inglewood, Calif. Bennett totaled 304 yards and four passing touchdowns and ran for another two scores in the 65-7 triumph at SoFi Stadium. Advertisement

"We are champions of the whole world," Bennett told ESPN. "We knew my legs were going to be a part of it. I didn't get touched."

The top-ranked Bulldogs successfully completed their title defense with a perfect 15-0 record. They are the first repeat champions in the College Football Playoff era, which started in 2014-15.

Their 58-point margin of victory also set a record as the widest in national championship history.

Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers logged a game-high 152 yards and a score on seven catches. Defensive back Javon Bullard corralled two interceptions for the Bulldogs.

Advertisement

"We had an aggressive plan," Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said. "We didn't hold back anything.

"We wanted our kids to play without fear. I told the guys all season: we aren't getting hunted. We are doing the hunting."

Star quarterback Max Duggan completed 13 of 21 passes for 137 yards and two interceptions for the No. 3 Horned Frogs (13-2).

Bennett faked a handoff and dashed through a seam between defenders for a 21-yard rushing touchdown to put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard about four minutes after kickoff.

Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith stripped wide receiver Derius Davis and forced a fumble on the Horned Frogs' resulting drive. Defensive back Javon Bullard recovered the loose ball.

The Bulldogs added to their lead less than three minutes later when kicker Jack Podlesny made a 24-yard field goal.

Duggan found the end zone on a quarterback keeper five players later. The Horned Frogs added an extra point to cut into the early deficit.

Bennett responded with a 37-yard dart to wide receiver Ladd McConkey. That score pushed the Bulldogs lead back to 10 points.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs defense forced a punt on the Horned Frogs' next possession. Bennett then ended an 11-play, 92-yard Bulldogs drive with a 6-yard rushing touchdown.

Bullard intercepted Duggan on the fourth play of the next drive. The Bulldogs turned that turnover into more points when running back Kendall Milton ran for a 1-yard score 1:19 before halftime.

Bullard intercepted Dugan for a second time with 36 seconds left in the second quarter. Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell hauled in a one-handed, 22-yard touchdown grab about 10 seconds later.

That score gave the Bulldogs a 38-7 advantage at the break.

Bennett threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brock Bowers about four minutes into the second half, which continued the offensive onslaught.

He threw another 14-yard touchdown strike to McConkey about eight minutes later. That score helped the Bulldogs carry a 52-7 edge into the fourth quarter, which resulted in many of their starters heading to the bench.

Running back Branson Robinson added a 1-yard score with 9:24 remaining. He scored again on a 19-yard run about two minutes later for the final points of the game.