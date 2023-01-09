Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 9, 2023 / 11:16 PM

Bennett, Georgia blow out TCU in historic College Football Playoff finale

By Alex Butler
1/5
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs for a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs for a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Quarterback Stetson Bennett accounted for six touchdowns and the Georgia defense forced three turnovers to trigger a historically lopsided win over TCU in the College Football Playoff finale Monday in Inglewood, Calif.

Bennett totaled 304 yards and four passing touchdowns and ran for another two scores in the 65-7 triumph at SoFi Stadium.

Advertisement

"We are champions of the whole world," Bennett told ESPN. "We knew my legs were going to be a part of it. I didn't get touched."

The top-ranked Bulldogs successfully completed their title defense with a perfect 15-0 record. They are the first repeat champions in the College Football Playoff era, which started in 2014-15.

RELATED Damar Hamlin released from ICU, transferred to Buffalo for 'next stage of recovery'

Their 58-point margin of victory also set a record as the widest in national championship history.

Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers logged a game-high 152 yards and a score on seven catches. Defensive back Javon Bullard corralled two interceptions for the Bulldogs.

Advertisement

"We had an aggressive plan," Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said. "We didn't hold back anything.

RELATED Georgia record favorite to beat 'fired up' TCU in CFP finale

"We wanted our kids to play without fear. I told the guys all season: we aren't getting hunted. We are doing the hunting."

Star quarterback Max Duggan completed 13 of 21 passes for 137 yards and two interceptions for the No. 3 Horned Frogs (13-2).

Bennett faked a handoff and dashed through a seam between defenders for a 21-yard rushing touchdown to put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard about four minutes after kickoff.

RELATED Ex-Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman to transfer to Notre Dame

Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith stripped wide receiver Derius Davis and forced a fumble on the Horned Frogs' resulting drive. Defensive back Javon Bullard recovered the loose ball.

The Bulldogs added to their lead less than three minutes later when kicker Jack Podlesny made a 24-yard field goal.

Duggan found the end zone on a quarterback keeper five players later. The Horned Frogs added an extra point to cut into the early deficit.

Bennett responded with a 37-yard dart to wide receiver Ladd McConkey. That score pushed the Bulldogs lead back to 10 points.

Advertisement

The Bulldogs defense forced a punt on the Horned Frogs' next possession. Bennett then ended an 11-play, 92-yard Bulldogs drive with a 6-yard rushing touchdown.

Bullard intercepted Duggan on the fourth play of the next drive. The Bulldogs turned that turnover into more points when running back Kendall Milton ran for a 1-yard score 1:19 before halftime.

Bullard intercepted Dugan for a second time with 36 seconds left in the second quarter. Bulldogs wide receiver Adonai Mitchell hauled in a one-handed, 22-yard touchdown grab about 10 seconds later.

That score gave the Bulldogs a 38-7 advantage at the break.

Bennett threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brock Bowers about four minutes into the second half, which continued the offensive onslaught.

He threw another 14-yard touchdown strike to McConkey about eight minutes later. That score helped the Bulldogs carry a 52-7 edge into the fourth quarter, which resulted in many of their starters heading to the bench.

Running back Branson Robinson added a 1-yard score with 9:24 remaining. He scored again on a 19-yard run about two minutes later for the final points of the game.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Cardinals fire coach Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim resigns
NFL // 2 hours ago
Cardinals fire coach Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim resigns
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after a 4-13 season, owner Michael Bidwell announced Monday. General manager Steve Keim also resigned from his position.
Damar Hamlin released from ICU, transferred to Buffalo for 'next stage of recovery'
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Damar Hamlin released from ICU, transferred to Buffalo for 'next stage of recovery'
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Cincinnati hospital Monday and transferred to a hospital in Buffalo for the "next stage of his recovery," one week after suffering cardiac arrest during a game.
Seahawks-49ers, Chargers-Jaguars to start 2023 NFL playoffs
NFL // 14 hours ago
Seahawks-49ers, Chargers-Jaguars to start 2023 NFL playoffs
MIAMI, Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks will face the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, launching the 2023 NFL postseason.
White Sox's Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer
MLB // 16 hours ago
White Sox's Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Doctors recently diagnosed Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the veteran pitcher announced on Instagram.
Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after one season
NFL // 16 hours ago
Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after one season
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after finishing the 2022-23 season with a 3-13-1 record, the team announced.
Baffert runners 1-2-3 in Santa Anita's Kentucky Derby prep
Sports News // 16 hours ago
Baffert runners 1-2-3 in Santa Anita's Kentucky Derby prep
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Trainer Bob Baffert saddled the first three finishers in Sunday's Sham Stakes at Santa Anita, a stop on the "Road to the Kentucky Derby."
Georgia record favorite to beat 'fired up' TCU in CFP finale
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Georgia record favorite to beat 'fired up' TCU in CFP finale
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- No. 1 Georgia is a record 12.5-point favorite over No. 3 TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff finale, but Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes said the Horned Frogs are "fired up" entering another game as a heavy underdog.
Dolphins slip past Jets, clinch AFC's final playoff spot
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins slip past Jets, clinch AFC's final playoff spot
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders caressed a 50-yard field goal just inside the left upright to clinch a win over the New York Jets and secure the final playoff spot in the AFC on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Bills, Bengals win in first games since Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
NFL // 1 day ago
Bills, Bengals win in first games since Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- NFL players wore Damar Hamlin jerseys and warmup shirts, met for pregame moments of support and teams painted fields with tributes Sunday for the Buffalo Bills safety, who is recovering from an on-field cardiac arrest.
Tennis: Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open
Sports News // 1 day ago
Tennis: Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Grand Slam tennis tournament following a injury-plagued 2022 campaign, WTA officials announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
Famed surfer Marcio Freire dies in Portugal at 47
Famed surfer Marcio Freire dies in Portugal at 47
Australian drag racer dies in crash as horrified crowd looks on
Australian drag racer dies in crash as horrified crowd looks on
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement