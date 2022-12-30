Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 30, 2022 / 1:56 PM

President Biden grants pardons to six individuals

By Patrick Hilsman
President Joe Biden will issue full pardons to six individuals, the White House announced Friday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8992e5be9d43166c1cb1a7ca5a50b5c4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden will issue full pardons to six individuals, the White House announced Friday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden granted full pardons to six individuals, the White House announced Friday.

The individuals receiving pardons were mostly convicted of drug- and alcohol-related crimes as well as a woman convicted of murder for killing her abusive partner.

Advertisement

"President Biden believes America is a nation of second chances, and that offering meaningful opportunities for redemption and rehabilitation empowers those who have been incarcerated to become productive, law-abiding members of society," a White House official said, according to The Hill.

Those pardoned Friday were:

RELATED Colorado Gov. Jared Polis grants clemency for 24 people, including state trooper

Gary Parks Davis is a 66-year-old man who pleaded guilty to use of a communications facility to facilitate an unlawful cocaine transaction at age 22. He finished his probation in 1981 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree and start a landscaping business.

Edward Lincoln De Coito III is a 50-year-old man who pleaded guilty to involvement in a marijuana trafficking conspiracy at age 23. Prior to his arrest De Coito served in the U.S. Army Reservers and received multiple medals. After his release, he was an electrician for 15 years, before becoming a pilot.

Vincente Ray Flores is a 37-year-old man who was sentenced to four months confinement by a special court-martial after consuming ecstasy and alcohol while serving in the military. Flores completed the six month Air Force Return to Duty Program and returned to military service. Flores was awarded the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. Flores remains on active duty.

Advertisement

Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas is an 80-year-old woman who was convicted of killing her husband at the age of 33. Ibn-Tamas testified that her husband physically assaulted and threatened her in the moments leading up to the shooting. Expert testimony about Battered Women Syndrome was not allowed at her trial. After her release Ibn-Tamas became Director of Nursing for an Ohio-based healthcare business.

Charlie Byrnes Jackson is a 77-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps at the age of 18. Jackson was denied entry into the Marines because of the conviction.

John Dix Nock III is a 72-year-old man who pleaded guilty to one count of renting and making for use, as an owner, a place for the purpose of manufacturing marijuana plants 27 years ago. Nock was not part of the conspiracy and merle rented the property. He currently runs a general contracting business.

RELATED If Donald Trump were convicted, Joe Biden would have to consider a pardon

Biden issued his first three pardons in April, including Abraham Bolden, the first Black Secret Service agent to serve on a presidential detail as a member of Kennedy's security detail between 1961 and 1963. He was tried in 1964 for attempting to sell an official Secret Service file. The trial ended in a hung jury.

Advertisement

In October, he cleared about 6,500 people convicted of federal offenses of simple marijuana possession between 1992 and 2021 and thousands more who were convicted in the District of Columbia.

Read More

Kamala Harris pushes for marijuana reform on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

Latest Headlines

FDA announces recall of 800 pounds of alfalfa sprouts
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
FDA announces recall of 800 pounds of alfalfa sprouts
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled more than 800 pounds of alfalfa sprouts in three states over salmonella concerns, the Food and Drug Administration announced.
28-year-old man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with Idaho murders
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
28-year-old man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with Idaho murders
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- A man linked to the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday.
Florida lawmaker files bill establishing social media safety class in schools
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida lawmaker files bill establishing social media safety class in schools
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Florida state Republican Sen. Danny Burgess has introduced a proposal for Florida schools to teach a course on social media safety.
EPA returns to 2015 waterway protections in U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
EPA returns to 2015 waterway protections in U.S.
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Friday it was changing the definition of "waters of the United States" back to what it was in 2015 after the waterway protections were narrowed under former President Donald Trump.
Florida business owner sentenced for exploiting Mexican farmworkers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida business owner sentenced for exploiting Mexican farmworkers
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The owner of a Florida-based farmworker company has been sentenced to 118 months in prison on racketeering and forced-labor conspiracy charges.
House committee releases Trump's raw tax returns
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House committee releases Trump's raw tax returns
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Running against the clock before Republicans take over the House next week, the Democratic-controlled Ways and Means Committee released Donald Trump's tax returns Friday morning.
Biden signs $1.7 trillion spending bill
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden signs $1.7 trillion spending bill
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill late Thursday that included domestic priorities, reforms to the Electoral Count Act and a new round of defense spending.
New laws on minimum wage, cannabis use, criminal justice reform take effect in 2023
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New laws on minimum wage, cannabis use, criminal justice reform take effect in 2023
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- With the new year comes new laws as residents in many states will see some impactful changes beginning as soon as Jan. 1, 2023.
Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department was shot dead Thursday after a car stop in southern California.
Tampa police officer fired for violating policy for dragging woman to jail
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Tampa police officer fired for violating policy for dragging woman to jail
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Tampa police officer has been fired for violating the department's policies by physically dragging a Florida woman to jail.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California
Riverside County deputy shot dead after car stop in California
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate arrested in Romania for human trafficking allegations
Last Mega Millions drawing of 2022 offers $640 million jackpot
Last Mega Millions drawing of 2022 offers $640 million jackpot
Autopsy report says Princeton student died by suicide
Autopsy report says Princeton student died by suicide
Democrat narrowly wins Arizona attorney general race after recount
Democrat narrowly wins Arizona attorney general race after recount
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement