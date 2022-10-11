Kamala Harris pushes for marijuana reform on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers Monday, and pushed for more marijuana reform. Photo by Bob Daemmrich/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and pushed for governors to pardon people for marijuana possessions. Seth Meyers had asked Harris what the next move for marijuana policy would be, after President Joe Biden announced last week that he would pardon thousands of people who have been convicted for possessing marijuana. Advertisement

Harris said that if people wanted progress on marijuana reform, then they should come out and vote during the midterms.

"Ultimately, though, as with so many issues, if Congress acts, then there is a uniform approach to this and so many other issues, but Congress needs to act.," Harris said. "We are 29 days away from the midterms. Ask who you're voting for, where they stand on this, and I encourage you to vote accordingly."

Last week Biden issued pardons for all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, clearing about 6,500 people convicted between 1992 and 2021 and thousands more who were convicted in the District of Columbia, The New York Times reported.

Harris also talked about the importance of reproductive rights, saying that if Democrats remain in control of Congress then they would work to protect and expand those rights.

"This is an issue that affects all genders," Harris said. "If you have a partner, a sister, an aunt, a mother, this affects you."

Harris also criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has bused migrants to Harris' residence in Washington. She called it political theater.

"You are literally playing games with their lives," Harris said. "There are mothers with sleeping babies getting off those buses."

"I just think it's an absolute dereliction of duty," she added.