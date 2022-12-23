Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 23, 2022 / 8:59 PM

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis grants clemency for 24 people, including state trooper

By Adam Schrader
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks at a press conference to discuss a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, in March 2021. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/672ad33c28dba6ffdc380261ae6842f4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks at a press conference to discuss a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, in March 2021. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has granted clemency for 24 people, including a Colorado State Patrol trooper who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for pointing a gun at a driver last year.

Jay Hemphill, the officer, had previously been awarded the state's Medal of Valor for his actions in preventing a gunman from confronting former Gov. Bill Ritter in 2007.

Advertisement

Hemphill had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of menacing in Denver County earlier this year and was awarded both a commutation and a pardon.

"Many people with criminal histories desire a second chance, and you have earned one," Polis wrote in a letter to Hemphill.

"You were a model trooper with an impeccable record. You made a mistake in a brief instant when you thought you were under threat, and no one was physically harmed. You properly reported the incident to your chain of command within the Colorado State Patrol."

Polis added that Hemphill's "mistake" should not define his career or detract from his "act of heroism" in protecting the former governor.

"I hope this commutation and pardon open doors to new opportunities for you," Polis wrote.

Advertisement

Polis also reduced the sentence for Michael Clifton, who was sentenced to 98 years in prison in 2000 after he was convicted of robbing a video store when he was a teenager.

Clifton's accomplice in the robbery, Rene Lima-Marin, previously received a pardon in 2017 to prevent him from being deported to Cuba. Polis said Clifton's commutation was granted in part because of the pardon of Lima-Marin.

Read More

Ex-officer gets 11 years in shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson French police: 3 dead, suspect arrested after central Paris shooting

Latest Headlines

Bidens read to patients at Children's National Hospital
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bidens read to patients at Children's National Hospital
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with patients and families at Children's National Hospital in Washington on Friday, continuing a holiday tradition.
Spirit plane makes emergency landing after being struck by lightning
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Spirit plane makes emergency landing after being struck by lightning
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Spirit Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Friday after the pilots reported that the aircraft had been struck by lightning twice.
Flu activity declines for second straight week, but remains high
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Flu activity declines for second straight week, but remains high
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Seasonal flu activity remains high heading into the Christmas holiday, but is on the decline, according to data published Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Multiple dead, more than 1 million without power due to 'bomb cyclone'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Multiple dead, more than 1 million without power due to 'bomb cyclone'
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Multiple people have died in weather-related deaths from a historic winter storm that has knocked out power for more than 1 million people across the United States.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill, averting a shutdown
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill, averting a shutdown
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The House passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill on Friday, as party leaders seek to avoid a government shutdown right before the Christmas holiday.
Microsoft files response to antitrust action
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Microsoft files response to antitrust action
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Microsoft has filed a response to a Federal Trade Commission suit seeking to stop the tech giant from acquiring Activision Blizzard. The $68.7 billion deal would be the largest in video game industry history.
Personal income in November increased 0.4%; Biden says economy 'recovering'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Personal income in November increased 0.4%; Biden says economy 'recovering'
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Personal income of Americans increased in November by 0.4%, off from the 0.7% from the month before but in line with most of the fourth quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said in its monthly report on Friday.
FedEx and UPS warn holiday packages likely to be delayed
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FedEx and UPS warn holiday packages likely to be delayed
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- UPS and FedEx warned that holiday packages could arrive late this year as a massive winter storm blankets large swaths of the United States just before Christmas weekend.
Facebook agrees to pay $725 million to settle Cambridge Analytica lawsuit
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Facebook agrees to pay $725 million to settle Cambridge Analytica lawsuit
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Facebook owner Meta has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of allowing third parties to harvest the personal data of millions of social media users.
President Joe Biden offers Christmas message of unity
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
President Joe Biden offers Christmas message of unity
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden struck a tone of unity and a brighter future in his White House Christmas message released Thursday, saying the season crossed all faiths and communities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More than 650,000 Samsung washing machines recalled
More than 650,000 Samsung washing machines recalled
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
Missing twin baby found safe in Indianapolis, suspect arrested
Missing twin baby found safe in Indianapolis, suspect arrested
Multiple dead, more than 1 million without power due to 'bomb cyclone'
Multiple dead, more than 1 million without power due to 'bomb cyclone'
House passes bill to ensure yearly presidential tax audit is conducted
House passes bill to ensure yearly presidential tax audit is conducted
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement