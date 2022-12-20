Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 20, 2022 / 5:47 PM

Ex-police officer gets 11 years in shooting death

By Simon Druker
A Texas jury on Tuesday sentenced former police officer Aaron Dean to more than 11 years in prison for the October 2019 shooting death of a woman inside a home. File Photo courtesy of Fort Worth Police Department
A Texas jury on Tuesday sentenced former police officer Aaron Dean to more than 11 years in prison for the October 2019 shooting death of a woman inside a home. File Photo courtesy of Fort Worth Police Department

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Texas jury on Tuesday sentenced a former police officer to more than 11 years in prison for the October 2019 shooting death of a woman inside a home.

The jury did not explain its reasons in handing down the 11-year, 10-month, 11-day sentence to former Fort Worth Police Department officer Aaron Dean.

Advertisement

Dean fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson inside her mother's home in Fort Worth, Texas. The then-police officer was responding to a call of an open door at the home about 2 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2019.

The trial got underway earlier this month.

RELATED Deer with antlers entangled in wire fence rescued in Maryland

Jefferson, 28, was inside the home with her 11-year-old nephew Zion Carr when Dean, standing outside the home, shot through a window and killed her.

The shooting sparked racial justice protests in the Black community in Fort Worth. Dean is White and Jefferson was Black.

Dean's lawyers argued their client was doing his job when he arrived at Jefferson's mother's home on a welfare check and called the shooting a "tragic accident."

RELATED German court convicts 97-year-old Nazi camp secretary

Prosecutors countered that Dean acted maliciously and that Jefferson was within her rights to pick up her gun inside the home when she heard the officers outside.

Advertisement

Fort Worth Police admitted during the trial that neither Dean nor his partner ever identified themselves as police officers before the shooting. The officer's body camera video showed him firing within seconds of seeing Jefferson in the window.

Dean testified during the trial in his own defense. He said that he saw a gun through the window before firing his service weapon. However, he also said he never told his partner that he'd seen a gun.

RELATED Connecticut college basketball player Phil Urban found shot dead in New Jersey

The 38-year-old must serve half the sentence before he can apply for parole. The length of the sentence also means he is not eligible for bond during any appeals process.

Prosecutors originally sought murder charges, but the jury rejected that in favor of manslaughter, a second-degree felony, leaving them to hand down up to a maximum of a 20-year prison sentence.

Dean resigned from the Police Department before he was originally charged.

His lawyers had argued for probation, while prosecutors asked for the maximum length of incarceration.

"You shot a Black woman to death in front of an 8-year-old child," Jefferson's sister Ashley Carr told the court in her victim impact statement.

"You spent the last three years rehearsing your excuses."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- At least two people were killed and 11 more injured after an earthquake off the coast of Ferndale in Humboldt County, Calif., on Tuesday.
DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022, agency says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022, agency says
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said it has seized the equivalent of 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022, which is enough to kill all 331.9 million Americans.
Treasury Department issues exemptions for humanitarian aid in sanctioned areas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury Department issues exemptions for humanitarian aid in sanctioned areas
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Tuesday announced new steps for sanctions carveouts that would allow humanitarian assistance to get to vulnerable populations.
U.S. Postal Service going electric with $9.6 billion investment in vehicles
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Postal Service going electric with $9.6 billion investment in vehicles
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service announced Monday it will invest $9.6 billion to make the switch into a 100% electric vehicle fleet in the next five years.
House wants answers on Keystone oil pipeline leak
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House wants answers on Keystone oil pipeline leak
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. regulators had issued a corrective action order to pipeline operator TC Energy, though a House leader says he wants more answers.
Air Force grounds B-2 Spirit bombers after accident
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Air Force grounds B-2 Spirit bombers after accident
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Air Force said on Monday it was grounding its fleet of B-2 Spirit bombers and the runway they fly from at Missouri's Whiteman Air Force Base of after one malfunctioned and had to make an emergency landing on Dec. 10.
EPA tightens pollution rules for heavy-duty trucks
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
EPA tightens pollution rules for heavy-duty trucks
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy is moving one step closer to a net-zero future with support from the strongest-ever clean air standards for heavy-duty trucks, the Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday.
CFPB orders Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B in customer redress and penalties
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
CFPB orders Wells Fargo to pay $3.7B in customer redress and penalties
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said ordered Wells Fargo Tuesday to pay more than $2 billion to consumers and a $1.7 billion civil penalty for legal violations across several of its largest product lines.
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Tennessee detectives started an investigation last week after a human heart was found in a Department of Transportation salt barn.
Ex-NYU finance director charged with embezzling state funds
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ex-NYU finance director charged with embezzling state funds
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A former director of finance at New York University has been indicted on allegations she embezzled millions in state funds intended for minority- and women-owned businesses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake's election lawsuit
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Probe starts after Tennessee highway workers find heart in road salt
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
Two dead, 11 hurt after magnitude-6.4 California earthquake
Putin meets with Lukashenko in Minsk; Russia to start exercises with China
Putin meets with Lukashenko in Minsk; Russia to start exercises with China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement