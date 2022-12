Armed police officers secure the perimeter on 'Rue d'Enghien' following a shooting incident near a Kurdish cultural center in Paris on Friday. Photo by Teresa Suarez/EPA-EFE

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Three people died and four others were injured in a shooting in central Paris on Friday, authorities said. Arrondissement Mayor Alexandra Cordebard said the alleged gunman was arrested and was among those injured in the shooting that took place in a Kurdish community.

"I extend my deepest condolences and solidarity to the relatives of the victims and to the hard-hit Kurdish community," Cordebard said on Twitter.

Officials said while the shooting has not been designated as a terrorism incident, it has not been ruled out.

"Following the dramatic shooting which took place this morning, I returned to Paris and will go to the scene," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. "All my thoughts go to the families of the victims. The perpetrator was arrested."

Local reports said that a 69-year-old man was accused of firing upon a group of people standing in front of the Ahmet-Kaya Kurdish Cultural Center on rue d'Enghien. The suspect was described as a retired French national who had worked as a retired train conductor.

Police said they do not know the motives or if the suspect targeted the cultural center, but they have opened an investigation based on possible murder, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated violence charges.

The suspect was under "judicial control" and was forbidden to be in possession of a weapon, police said. Authorities were able to secure a weapon they believed was used in the shooting during the suspect's arrest.