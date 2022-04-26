Trending
April 26, 2022 / 7:53 AM

Biden issues first 3 pardons, including one for Secret Service agent who guarded JFK

By Ashley Williams
President Joe Biden issued the first pardons of his presidency on Tuesday -- including one to a man who guarded former President John F. Kennedy. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued his first three pardons -- including one to a Secret Service agent who guarded President John F. Kennedy -- and commuted the sentences of 75 other people, the White House announced.

The White House released the list of all 78 people affected by Biden's move. One of the three pardons is going to former Secret Service agent Abraham Bolden, who was a member of Kennedy's security detail between 1961 and 1963.

Bolden, 86, the first Black Secret Service agent to serve on a presidential detail, was tried in 1964 for attempting to sell an official Secret Service file. The trial ended in a hung jury.

He has long claimed that he was persecuted and the charges trumped up due to a culture of racism within the Secret Service at the time.

Though key witnesses during the second trial admitted being instructed by prosecutors to lie, Bolden was convicted after a second trial and efforts at a retrial failed. He spent six years in federal prison.

"He has steadfastly maintained his innocence, arguing that he was targeted for prosecution in retaliation for exposing unprofessional and racist behavior within the U.S. Secret Service," the White House said in a statement.

"Bolden has received numerous honors and awards for his ongoing work to speak out against the racism he faced in the Secret Service in the 1960s, and his courage in challenging injustice. Mr. Bolden has also been recognized for his many contributions to his community following his release from prison."

Secret Service agent Abraham Bolden served on the protective detail of former President John Kennedy and ultimately spent time in prison. UPI Photo/File
Also on Biden's pardons list is Betty Jo Bogans, a Texas woman who was convicted in 1998 for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

Bogans was a single mother with no prior record who attempted to transport drugs for her boyfriend and his accomplice, neither of whom were arrested for the crime. She was sentenced to seven years and was released nearly two decades ago,.

The other pardon will go to Georgia man Dexter Eugene Jackson, who was convicted on drug charges in 2007.

Jackson, 52, was not personally involved in trafficking marijuana but allowed others to use his property for drug deals. He pleaded guilty and ultimately transformed his business into a cellphone repair service and worked with high school kids to offer work experience. He also served time in prison.

The pardons and clemency orders are the first since Biden took office 15 months ago.

Former President Barack Obama issued 212 pardons and commuted 1,715 sentences during his two terms in the White House and former President Donald Trump issued 143 pardons and 94 commutations.

Biden's actions were announced as part of Second Chance Month, the White House said, which signifies the importance of helping formerly incarcerated people reintegrate into society.

The White House also unveiled a strategy Tuesday that expands job opportunities for those who formerly served prison time. It's part of a "whole-of-government" effort to boost jobs, bolster reentry and strengthen communities and the economy, officials said.

"Leaders on both sides of the aisle recognize that second-chance opportunities offer people who have made mistakes and served their time a path to make meaningful contributions to their communities and reduce recidivism," the White House said.

